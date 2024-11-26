Close
AVALANCHE

Avalanche have two ugly broken stick meltdowns in blowout loss

Nov 25, 2024, 7:42 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche had a good road trip, but it ended with a dud on Monday night.

Or maybe more aptly, a thwack.

The Avs had two ugly broken stick meltdowns against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an 8-2 loss. Colorado never had a chance, being down 5-1 after the first period, and that’s when winger Miles Wood decided to snap his stick.

The problem? A piece of it hit head coach Jared Bednar in the face as he was going to the locker room down the tunnel. The video is unfortunate to watch.

Luckily, Bednar was apparently okay as he returned to the bench and coached the remainder of the game.

But that wasn’t the only twig that snapped, as Alexandar Georgiev went ballistic after the Lightning made it 6-1 in the second period.

Georgiev was actually in the game after relieving Justus Annunen once he gave up three goals in the first 10 minutes. Bednar would eventually switch back to Annunen for mop-up duty with the evening out of hand.

Here’s Georgiev losing it after giving up his third goal of the game.

Bad losses happen. It doesn’t change the fact the Avalanche went 3-1-0 on this East Coast swing and got their overall record to 12-10-0.

Still, you have to think Bednar will talk to Wood, Georgiev and the whole team about better controlling their emotions. Passion is one thing, being a bit out of control is another.

