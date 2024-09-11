Sean Payton dismissive of any emotions on Russell Wilson return

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn’t in much of a mood to talk about his former QB Russell Wilson on Wednesday.

Wilson, now with the Steelers, was cut by Payton after just one season together in Denver. In the process, Payton took on the largest dead salary cap hit in NFL history. The Broncos are paying Wilson $39 million to play for Pittsburgh this year.

Asked about any potential emotions with Wilson returning to Denver on Sunday, even though he likely won’t play, Payton was dismissive of that notion.

“No. Um, no, I mean we’re focused on… look we’re not playing tennis or golf. We’re playing a team game and we’re focused on the Steelers and they’re a good football team,” Payton said.

Payton wanted it to be know this isn’t an individual sport. It’s not Wilson versus Payton. It’s the Broncos against the Steelers.

And even though it’ll likely be Justin Fields starting this weekend against Denver, Wilson hasn’t been ruled out as he deals with a calf issue. Payton was asked if the year they spent together can help in his preparation for the game.

“No, I don’t think so. I mean that. I think any time you have a new system, new coordinator, I don’t think there’s really much to that,” Payton said.

With two quarterbacks potentially in the fold for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, Payton got asked if he’ll focus on Fields or Wilson. His answer was pretty clear.

“You look at Fields last week, then obviously you prepare for both. And both guys have different strengths and so you have a plan for both, but certainly it starts with Fields,” Payton said.

The breakup between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson was ugly at times. It doesn’t sound like the reunion, if there even is a handshake or anything like that, will be much of one at all.