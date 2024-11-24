Broncos will be without Zach Allen against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Zach Allen won’t be available for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Denver deactivated the veteran defensive end after he landed on the injury report Friday with a heel issue that limited him in that day’s practice.

It will mark the first game that Allen has missed since joining the Broncos in March 2023. He had played in 28-consecutive games prior to Sunday.

The news was better regarding safety Brandon Jones, who will play Sunday. Jones has been dealing with an abdominal injury the last two weeks, but was designated as questionable on Saturday due to an illness.

Among the other inactives for the Broncos is rookie Nick Gargiulo, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Gargiulo has yet to play in a game this season.

On the field, the Broncos will wear white jerseys and blue pants. They chose to pair the blue pants with blue socks, creating a “leggings” look that was also seen in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.

The Broncos head into today 0-3 when wearing blue pants, having also worn them with white jerseys and white socks in Kansas City and orange jerseys and blue socks in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-RAIDERS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

DE Zach Allen

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

OT Frank Crum

TE Greg Dulcich

G Nick Gargiulo

OL Calvin Throckmorton

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

RAIDERS:

CB Jakorian Bennett

TE Harrison Bryant

DT Matthew Butler

CB Nate Hobbs

RB Alexander Mattison

RB Zamir White

G Cody Whitehair

