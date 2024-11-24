Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos will be without Zach Allen against Raiders

Nov 24, 2024, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:45 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — Zach Allen won’t be available for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Denver deactivated the veteran defensive end after he landed on the injury report Friday with a heel issue that limited him in that day’s practice.

It will mark the first game that Allen has missed since joining the Broncos in March 2023. He had played in 28-consecutive games prior to Sunday.

The news was better regarding safety Brandon Jones, who will play Sunday. Jones has been dealing with an abdominal injury the last two weeks, but was designated as questionable on Saturday due to an illness.

Among the other inactives for the Broncos is rookie Nick Gargiulo, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Gargiulo has yet to play in a game this season.

On the field, the Broncos will wear white jerseys and blue pants. They chose to pair the blue pants with blue socks, creating a “leggings” look that was also seen in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.

The Broncos head into today 0-3 when wearing blue pants, having also worn them with white jerseys and white socks in Kansas City and orange jerseys and blue socks in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-RAIDERS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • DE Zach Allen
  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • OT Frank Crum
  • TE Greg Dulcich
  • G Nick Gargiulo
  • OL Calvin Throckmorton
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

RAIDERS:

  • CB Jakorian Bennett
  • TE Harrison Bryant
  • DT Matthew Butler
  • CB Nate Hobbs
  • RB Alexander Mattison
  • RB Zamir White
  • G Cody Whitehair

YouTube video

Broncos

Broncos RB Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Broncos will try to make “hot hand” approach work on the ground

There are unique challenges put on the Broncos running backs with a "hot hand" approach to the running game like the one Denver now uses.

13 hours ago

Pat Surtain...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain fined for facemask infraction last week

Broncos CB Pat Surtain received a 5-figure fine from the NFL for grabbing Kyle Pitts' face mask last week.

20 hours ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Perhaps the Broncos flexed the Chargers game because of the Bengals

Denver lost prep time for a Week 16 showdown in Los Angeles in order to gain a big advantage the following week before going to Cincinnati

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Progress of Bo Nix is ‘gradual but also drastic at the same time’

It might seem like Bo Nix launched into orbit with his performance last Sunday, but the truth is, he's been building up to it.

2 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos get another prime-time game with Thursday night flex

The Broncos will have another prime-time appearance in December, as their Week 16 game with the Chargers was moved from Sunday to Thursday night, Dec. 19.

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix does something no Broncos rookie QB has since Tim Tebow

Bo Nix won NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this year, matching Tim Tebow who pulled off that feat during the 2010 season

3 days ago

Broncos will be without Zach Allen against Raiders