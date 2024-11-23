Close
BRONCOS

Pat Surtain fined for facemask infraction last week

Nov 23, 2024, 4:18 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — Pat Surtain II found himself on the receiving end of an envelope no player wants to receive.

The veteran cornerback was docked a five-figure fine for a third-quarter infraction last week when he grabbed the face mask of Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts.

Surtain is the 11th different Broncos player fined this year. So far, the Broncos have absorbed 13 fines over seven games.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
  • Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

  • Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
  • Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
  • Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

  • Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

  • Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation

Week 11:

  • Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation

PRACTICE-SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Zach Cunningham will receive his final practice-squad elevation Sunday.

The veteran inside linebacker is once again active, concluding his 3-week stint on the game-day roster immediately after Kwon Alexander saw action for three-consecutive weeks as a practice-squad elevation.

Cunningham played 11 defensive snaps last week after seeing no action despite being active in Kansas City on Nov. 10.

The team will now face a decision on depth at inside linebacker, as Cunningham and Alexander have both exhausted their allotment of 3 elevations from the practice squad.

Denver will also activate rookie center/guard Nick Gargiulo. If he plays, he will become the penultimate member of the Broncos’ draft class to see regular-season action. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been on the 53-player roster, but has been a healthy scratch for every game in the 2024 campaign.

The Broncos have used 23 elevations on 11 different players so far this season.

  • Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  • Week 2: RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2)
  • Week 3: RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister
  • Week 4: LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2)
  • Week 5: LB Levelle Bailey (2)
  • Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton
  • Week 7: ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2)
  • Week 8: ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3)
  • Week 9: ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2)
  • Week 10: FB Michael Burton (3), ILB Zach Cunningham (1)
  • Week 11: ILB Zach Cunningham (2), S Keidron Smith (1)
  • Week 12: ILB Zach Cunningham (3), OL Nick Gargiulo (1)

