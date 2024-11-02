Kwon Alexander elevated by Broncos for third-consecutive game

Kwon Alexander has brought exactly what the Broncos needed when they sought to bolster their inside-linebacker corps in the wake of Alex Singleton’s season-ending torn ACL suffered at Tampa Bay in Week 3.

That’s part of why the Broncos will elevate the veteran from the practice squad once again to play. He will be joined as a practice-squad elevation by fullback Michael Burton, who was re-signed to the practice squad Saturday after being released Friday in a procedural move designed to make offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton available for Sunday after having his allotment of three practice-squad elevations already used up.

Alexander is on his third and final elevation of the season this week. For Burton, this will be his second.

Denver signed Alexander and fellow veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham to its practice squad on Sep. 25 while in West Virginia for practice in the wake of Singleton’s injury.

“It was a must for us,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week. “Losing Alex was obviously a big deal for us, not just the player, but the leadership. He’s brought both: He’s playing good football, but he’s also being a leader.”

Last week, the Broncos split the use of Alexander and Justin Strnad, who started in Weeks 4-6 immediately after Singleton’s injury. Alexander worked in base-package sets, while Strnad, who is a solid coverage linebacker, worked in sub packages.

So, the use of Alexander is not strictly apples-for-apples compared with Singleton, who was also one of the Broncos’ team captains. But the leadership has been comparable.

“It’s a young linebacker group overall. He’s been a guy that’s pushed the group. He helps them study and they watch film together,” Joseph said.

“So, he’s doing the things Alex did for us. So, it’s good having him. He’s playing good football. He’s been on winning football teams. It’s a good addition for our young guys.”

The Broncos have used 17 elevations on eight different players so far this season:

Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Week 2: RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2)

RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2) Week 3: RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister

RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister Week 4: LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2)

LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2) Week 5: LB Levelle Bailey (2)

LB Levelle Bailey (2) Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton

OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton Week 7: ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2)

ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2) Week 8: ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3)

ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3) Week 9: ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2)