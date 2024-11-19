Close
BUFFS

CU superfan Peggy crashes Prime interview on her 100th birthday

Nov 19, 2024, 11:53 AM

CU Superfan Peggy Coppom at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Award...

Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Prime Video

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

If you get to the century mark you have probably lived an epic life, and Peggy Coppom celebrated her 100th birthday in a legendary way, crashing Deion Sanders’ weekly news conference on Tuesday.

The Colorado Buffaloes have truly gone all out for their superfan Peggy, not only giving her some time with the team and Coach Prime on Tuesday but using a stoppage in the game on Saturday to have all of Folsom Field sing her happy birthday. Peggy has also been plastered all over social media, though she was well retired from her job as an appraiser in the Boulder County’s Assessors Office by the time Facebook and Twitter came around. While the posts might not matter to her much, she was clearly touched by the giant gesture of song by the Buffaloes faithful.

“I haven’t even comprehended it yet, but I just cried, and I just thank God for my life and for all the friends and for everything that’s happened to me,” Coppom said on Tuesday. “I just wish my twin sister were here. It all started because we were twins, and very I can’t deny that we’ve been loyal fans, but I said to get all this attention for just having a good time is unbelievable.”

Peggy’s sister Betty Hoover, known together as the CU twins, passed in 2020. The birthday must be somewhat bittersweet so it’s very cool to see the school go all out to celebrate somebody who has devoted so much to supporting the Buffaloes.

“I don’t know that I can explain what it’s meant,” Peggy said of Prime dedicating the season to her. “It’s been unbelievable to me. And he’s given us, our whole community and the university, all this attention and it is because of him, and he’s a very honorable man, and I am just grateful for him. And I think this is all unbelievable.”

The Buffs are 8-2 and may climb into the top 15 later on Tuesday. Sanders made it his mission to get Peggy to a bowl game—he asked her which one would she like, but she’s just happy to be involved in the postseason. Still, Sanders is now focused on getting her and the rest of the Buffs to “THE GAME.

