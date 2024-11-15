Avalanche thrilled about Valeri Nichushkin returning to the lineup

The Colorado Avalanche are welcoming back Valeri Nichushkin from a six-month suspension on Friday night.

And it’s safe to say his teammates and head coach are excited about the development.

Nichushkin was placed in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on May 13, mere hours before the Avs and Dallas Stars were slated to play in Game 4 of their Round 2 playoff series. It was Nichushkin’s third time in the program, including stints in 2023 during a postseason series with the Kraken and last regular season.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Nichushkin, but the Avalanche are ready to welcome him back with open arms. Superstar Nathan MacKinnon was in a great mood about Nichushkin’s imminent return.

Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is very excited to have Valeri Nichushkin back in the lineup tonight, calls him “a friend” and believes he’s ready to go. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VCbmUSpQQZ — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) November 15, 2024

“Yeah, he’s our friend. He’s a great guy to be around, he’s a great teammate. Obviously, a helluva player, and really, really happy he’s back. It’s a big boost for us for sure,” MacKinnon said.

As for how Nichushkin is doing after another stint in rehab, MacKinnon believes the treatment has worked.

“He looks great, he’s healthy. He’s happy,” MacKinnon said. “It seems like he’s in a great mood, a great place and yeah I’m sure he’s really excited to do what he loves again.”

Defenseman Cale Makar mentioned Nichushkin needs to be in the “right mental state,” but thinks that work has been done.

“Seeing him here every day, I think he’s in a good place right now. At the end of the day, it’s up to the individual, he’s got to put himself in a great spot. He’s done the work for the last six months or so. It’s great to see where he’s at now, it seems like he’s happy,” Makar said.

Head coach Jared Bednar is excited to have Nichushkin back as well, but took an all business approach before his 2024-25 regular season debut.

“He’s been here for three weeks now and talking to our guys. We know where Val’s at, he’s in a good spot and we’re excited to have him back,” Bednar said.

Nichushkin didn’t meet with the media on Friday morning, but is slated to postgame after playing the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena.

Hopefully, this saga that’s been going on for a couple of seasons is officially behind Valeri Nichushkin and the Avalanche. And the team can now focus on trying to win its second Stanley Cup in four years.