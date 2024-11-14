Broncos special teams coordinator emphasizes making ‘corrections’

The Denver Broncos special teams unit let them down in a big way last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

All the Broncos needed to do was make a 35-yard field goal at the buzzer, and Denver would’ve handed K.C. its first loss of the season.

Instead, kicker Wil Lutz had his attempt blocked after the left side of the offensive line broke down. Alex Forsyth was the main culprit, and it’s something that had been happening for weeks.

On Thursday, Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica met with the media for the first time since the failed kick that broke the Mile High City’s heart.

“Give them credit, there was an area there on that left side. You’re making corrections continuously in this league. It’s very, very dynamic. We’ve done that over that past couple of days,” Kotwica said.

Corrections were a theme with Kotwica at the microphone, as he knows something like that can’t happen again. Especially not in such a pivotal moment.

“We’re all apart of it, we’ve made those corrections. Really looking forward to watching that come to life this weekend against Atlanta,” Kotwica said.

Kotwica was asked specifically about noticing the left side of the line having issues, and he noted Denver has made over 145 field goals and extra points with this current scheme. Still, it wasn’t good enough on the biggest kick the Broncos have had all season.

“That’s on all of us, as far as giving them some credit, there was some pressure on that left side. Like I said, we’ve made those corrections over the last two days,” Kotwica said.

Now, it’s about moving forward for the Broncos special teams, knowing they took a blow on Sunday.

“Obviously, you bleed for awhile and then you get up to fight again. That’s what this league is, man. It just keeps coming at you,” Kotwica said.

Kotwica went on to note that Forsyth is a “tremendous football player” and he just wants to get better. He said it’s on the coaches to give Forsyth the tools to help him do that.

All in all, Kotwica is ready to look ahead, and he thinks the corrections are in place. The conclusion of whether or not that is an accurate assessment will come on the kicks that await in the future.