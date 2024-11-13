Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton showed Broncos film of his most heartbreaking losses

Nov 13, 2024, 3:33 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did something a little unique this week.

And after what happened against the Chiefs this past Sunday, it’s hard to blame him.

The Broncos were stunned at the buzzer when a 35-yard field goal from kicker Wil Lutz was blocked, preserving a 16-14 win for Kansas City and keeping them unbeaten.

At his press conference on Wednesday, Payton was asked if the Broncos now have to feel like if the loss didn’t kill them, it will make them stronger.

“Well, I think you have to be. I put on a film this morning, alright. And now I’m going to go back and date a lot of you…” Payton said.

That’s when Payton launched into an answer that lasted several minutes, telling the media he showed the Denver players a montage of the worst losses of his career.

Payton mentioned a game when he was a college coach, an assistant coach and three when he was the head coach in New Orleans. He cited famous examples, including the Justin Simmons blocked kick-return against the Saints, the Minneapolis Miracle and the no-call on the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

“Just like in life, we’re going to have some… and then we get up and we start fighting again. There was just a message behind that, everyone of us has that film in some way, shape or form. Whether it’s personally or occupationally, so I think the response… we get ready for (the Falcons),” Payton said.

Payton went on to say the Broncos had a good practice, and he feels like they’re in a good place with Atlanta coming to town. The Broncos boss also doubled down on something he sad on Monday: this wasn’t on Alex Forsyth for getting trucked over by the Chiefs defense. This was on him and the coaching staff for not identifying that weakness.

“I felt sick watching it. And I felt like, ‘hey that’s on us.’ Are we asking the right players to do the right things?” Payton said. “Every one of us coaches felt like we let the players down. And we need to see that, correct that, and that’s difficult when that happens.”

Regardless, gut-wrenching losses do occur. This one just happened to be extra painful. And Sean Payton wanted his players to know he’s been through this before, and now it’s about how you respond.

