BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders collects honor for standout CU win at Texas Tech

Nov 11, 2024, 12:16 PM

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders was awesome in leading the Buffaloes to a giant win over Texas Tech on Saturday and the quarterback is collecting an award thanks to his performance.

Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, joined by Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson (co-defensive,) West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson Jr. (co-defensive) and the Arizona State duo of quarterback Sam Leavitt (newcomer) and linebacker Martell Hughes (special teams) as the weekly honorees across the conference.

Sanders led the Buffaloes in Lubbock, notching a 41-27 win against the Red Raiders. The quarterback connected on 30 of his 43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. The Buffs’ signal-caller accounted for four touchdowns without an interception while tying the program record of 20 consecutive games with a passing touchdown. Sanders now ranks in the top three nationally in completions (250,) completion percentage (72.9%) and passing touchdowns (24) while ranking in the top 10 in passing yards (2,882.)

Despite Sanders’ play in leading the resurgent Buffs possibly to the College Football Playoff, and being one of the more popular college athletes in some time thanks to both his father’s celebrity and his own play, the quarterback gets overlooked a bit. Thanks to Travis Hunter’s unreal season catching passes from Sanders and swatting those of other quarterbacks, it’s the two-way star pacing the Heisman’s field.

Still, Sanders will get plenty of love. So much so, that he might end up as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this coming spring. Though, poetically, some have him going second just behind Hunter. But getting a Davey O’Brien Award for the top quarterback in the country and going No. 2 in the Draft is pretty awesome—even better than his father Deion Sanders, who is one of the greatest athletes of all time. Sanders will have to outplay Miami’s Cam Ward, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and a few others down the stretch to earn honors that are for the season and nation instead of just a week and conference.

