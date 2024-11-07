Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS REACTION

Jamal Murray’s return from concussion is near for Nuggets

Nov 7, 2024, 3:51 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray left last Friday night’s clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a concussion but he could return just a week later when the team takes on the Miami Heat.

Murray’s status ahead of the game has been upgraded to questionable, with those around the Nuggets expecting his return sometime this weekend. Denver also hosts the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday then the Mile High City boys have several days off.

The Nuggets have done more the tread water without Murray, winning all three games he’s missed thus far as former MVP Russell Westbrook has spelled well next to reigning MVP Nikola Jokc. Though Murray’s return will be welcome news for the Nuggets, who lost Aaron Gordon this week to a calf strain. The forward is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Even without Murray and Gordon the Nuggets pulled off a very stunning win on Wednesday beating the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder powered by the two MVPs and buoyed by a bevy of young players.

In Murray’s absence, the Nuggets have relied not just on Westbrook but also on youngster Julain Strawther. Without Gordon, Denver is starting 22-year-old Peyton Watson, while getting more minutes from second-year pro Hunter Tyson.

Murray is coming off a career season in 2023-24 but had a rough go of it in the playoffs as he battled injuries. That carried over into some Olympic struggles. Still, he signed a giant contract extension with the Nuggets this summer. Murray’s almost always been a slow starter and that’s been the case thus far. While his averages aren’t that bad when accounting for missing half of the Wolves game, his shooting splits are down to 37% from the field and 30% from three.

Without the Blue Arrow, the Nuggets have been reliant on getting to the free-throw line. For his career, Murray only shoots three foul shots a game but if he can keep raising that number and pressuring the rim for Denver in his return that would be a boon.

The Nuggets play West foes in seven of their next eight games, getting Murray back as NBA Cup tips off should be a big boost.

Nuggets Reaction

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder...

Jake Shapiro

Shorthanded Nuggets pull off ‘psycho’ win against undefeated rival

The Nuggets were down by 16 to the undefeated Thunder, who boast the NBA's top defense—it was over, until it wasn't and it was psycho

20 hours ago

Aaron Gordon of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets are going to be without Aaron Gordon for significant time

Aaron Gordon left Monday night's Denver Nuggets injury with a calf injury, and that lump will cost him a lot of time

2 days ago

Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets linked to former key NBA bench player now overseas

The Denver Nuggets are in desperate need of bench help and their answer may be former Net, Laker and Spur Lonnie Walker IV

3 days ago

Jamal Murray’s return from concussion is near for Nuggets