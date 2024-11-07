Jamal Murray’s return from concussion is near for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray left last Friday night’s clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a concussion but he could return just a week later when the team takes on the Miami Heat.

Murray’s status ahead of the game has been upgraded to questionable, with those around the Nuggets expecting his return sometime this weekend. Denver also hosts the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday then the Mile High City boys have several days off.

The Nuggets have done more the tread water without Murray, winning all three games he’s missed thus far as former MVP Russell Westbrook has spelled well next to reigning MVP Nikola Jokc. Though Murray’s return will be welcome news for the Nuggets, who lost Aaron Gordon this week to a calf strain. The forward is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Even without Murray and Gordon the Nuggets pulled off a very stunning win on Wednesday beating the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder powered by the two MVPs and buoyed by a bevy of young players.

In Murray’s absence, the Nuggets have relied not just on Westbrook but also on youngster Julain Strawther. Without Gordon, Denver is starting 22-year-old Peyton Watson, while getting more minutes from second-year pro Hunter Tyson.

Murray is coming off a career season in 2023-24 but had a rough go of it in the playoffs as he battled injuries. That carried over into some Olympic struggles. Still, he signed a giant contract extension with the Nuggets this summer. Murray’s almost always been a slow starter and that’s been the case thus far. While his averages aren’t that bad when accounting for missing half of the Wolves game, his shooting splits are down to 37% from the field and 30% from three.

Without the Blue Arrow, the Nuggets have been reliant on getting to the free-throw line. For his career, Murray only shoots three foul shots a game but if he can keep raising that number and pressuring the rim for Denver in his return that would be a boon.

The Nuggets play West foes in seven of their next eight games, getting Murray back as NBA Cup tips off should be a big boost.