Nuggets are going to be without Aaron Gordon for significant time

Aaron Gordon left Monday night’s Denver Nuggets injury with a calf injury, and that lump will cost him a lot of time.

The 29-year-old forward will be out multiple weeks with a right calf strain, according to ESPN. Gordon just signed a $133 million extension coming into the season and is part of the Nuggets “core four.” His absence will be devastating for Denver, who boasts one of the best starting lineups in the NBA but the league’s worst bench. Now Michael Malone will be forced to keep tapping into his depth like the team did in their win Monday against the Raptors. Denver has very important games upcoming including a contest on Wednesday against Oklahoma City Thunder. Without Gordon, the Nuggets will seemingly struggle to win.

Gordon was already banged up going into the game against Toronto, being listed on the injury report the last few days with a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation.

Gordon has played 248 regular-season games for the Nuggets, notching 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night on 54% shooting. His dunks and attitude have resonated with Nuggets fans as he’s become one of the most-liked role players in team history. The former Arizona Wildcat, Gordon still has enough skill and size to play a versatile role where he’s slid behind Nikola Jokic to center in the playoffs. AG has played another 47 games for the Nuggets in the postseason, tallying 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 51% shooting.

This season Gordon has shot 55% from deep, which ranks in the top-10 among players with at least 20 attempts. It’s been a surprise addition to the former fourth-overall pick’s game and a much-needed one. Denver is one of the lowest-attempting three-point shooting teams in the NBA and Gordon had early on become a better floor-spacer than in past years. The Nuggets have also shot the third-most free throws in the league through seven games and Gordon accounts for 13% of that mark.

More importantly is Gordon’s defense, playmaking and finish next to Jokic. Without it, the Nuggets will have to turn back to Dario Saric, who signed this summer but had already fallen out of the rotation. And Denver will have to get more from the underperforming Zeke Nnaji and veteran DeAndre Jordan. If Peyton Watson can step up or Michael Porter Jr. can slide over to the power forward spot then the Nuggets may find a short-term solution in that.

Gordon’s injury also comes at a time when Jamal Murray is already out of the lineup due to a concussion. At 4-3, the Nuggets are going to have to tread water for a bit until they heal. Denver has just one win against the West, and they’ll be facing foes from their conference in eight of the next nine games—spelling out just how important of an early season stretch is ahead.