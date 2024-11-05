Broncos make no more trades despite being in a playoff spot

The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon with the Denver Broncos making no more trades.

Despite currently being in a playoff spot, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton are rolling with the roster they have the rest of the way. The Broncos did move OLB Baron Browning on Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

In one sense, it’s disappointing Denver wasn’t a “buyer” at the deadline. With their 5-4 record the Broncos hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC, looking to snap a playoff drought that dates all the way back to 2015.

On the other hand, they’ve got guys getting healthier and will need the roster spots in the coming weeks. Adding at the deadline might not have been a realistic option.

That’s what 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis pointed out moments before 2:00 p.m. MT passed and the NFL’s trading window was closed.

If Broncos don’t make a deal in next 12 minutes, consolation is they could return PJ Locke, Josh Reynolds, Luke Wattenberg from injuries this week. Drew Sanders about ready to practice. Reynolds was to be ready from finger injury but there was also traumatic shooting incident. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) November 5, 2024

And despite a brutal 41-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, things are still shaping up okay for Denver. You could argue it’s a nine-team race in the AFC for seven spots, with the Bengals and Colts right behind the Broncos at 4-5.

Things won’t get any easier this weekend with a trip to Kansas City looming to take on the undefeated Chiefs. All Patrick Mahomes does is win, and at 8-0, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions are running away with the AFC West.

So, here we go. The stretch run is upon us and rookie QB Bo Nix will look to lead the Broncos to the postseason in his first year as a pro. Unfortunately, he won’t have any new weapons joining the team, as Denver opted to more or less stand pat at the NFL trade deadline.