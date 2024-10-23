Aaron Gordon shares his motivation for signing Nuggets extension

Even in signing a nine-figure contract extension, Aaron Gordon did it selflessly, giving the Denver Nuggets runway to make additions next summer. It aligns with the clear intention of the 29-year-old—he’s staying in Colorado to win.

From the day Gordon joined Gordon joined the Nuggets from the Magic, Denver has been a championship contender. Gordon went from star of Orlando to role player in a heartbeat — instantly fitting in and elevating the team and his star teammate Nikola Jokic. But the goals were delayed a few years because of injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Still, Gordon stuck around on his current four-year deal in the summer of 2021 because he saw the potential.

“Playing alongside Joker, Jamal, MPJ, and being coached under Mike (Michael) Malone, what more can you ask for?” Gordon told reporters Tuesday at Ball Arena after signing a second extension with the Nuggets. “From the moment that I got here, Mike Malone has put me in a position to succeed and flourish. He’s put me in the right place, and he’s encouraged me to just be myself, and he’s coached me and allowed me to be myself. So to be coached under him is a great thing. And then just playing alongside these great players and continuing to build a friendship, a bond, a brotherhood and a team, I’m really excited for it.”

Gordon’s new deal calls for $133 million over the next four years. Instead of hitting free agency, the forward picks up his team-friendly player option at $22.8 million for the 2025-26 season. By doing the deal on Monday, Denver saves some money against next year’s cap and tax, which may allow them to sign a role player in the offseason. Gordon’s big pay raise will kick in the following three years—keeping him in Denver through the 2028-29 season.

“I’m ecstatic,” Gordon said Tuesday at Ball Arena. “I’m really excited about it. I’m glad to be back.”

After Gordon’s first contract kicked in he became very serious about improving his hoops knowledge, blossoming in becoming the ying to Jokic’s yang in the frontcourt. And it’s this meshing and the health of Murray and Porter that pushed the Nuggets to their first-ever title back in 2023.

“It was just about finding a win-win,” Gordon said. “I think winning cures everything. … I’m just gonna do what I can to hold up my end of the bargain… I think we have a great opportunity to win. And that’s really what I’m here to do, and that’s really what I want to do, is win.”

Gordon has played 241 regular-season games for the Nuggets, notching 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night on 54% shooting. His dunks and attitude have resonated with Nuggets fans as he’s become one of the most-liked role players in team history. The former fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft from Arizona, Gordon still has enough skill and size to play a versatile role where he’s slid behind Jokic to center in the playoffs. AG has played another 47 games for the Nuggets in the postseason, tallying 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 51% shooting.

“I love the characters on this team,” Gordon said Tuesday. “High-character team. Everybody is ultra-confident, ultra-talented and just good guys. Genuine, good people off the floor and killers on the floor. I don’t know. It’s an amazing feeling, having a group of guys that care for you so much. It doesn’t happen often — I say it a lot — it doesn’t happen often in the NBA where you have a group of guys that really care about each other on and off the floor.”

Gordon’s season starts on Thursday as the Nuggets open up. The 29-year-old will be rocking a new look as he switches from No. 50 to No. 32 to honor his brother Drew Gordon, who passed away this summer in a car crash. Drew spent a lot of time around the Nuggets, and in turn, they’ve honored him with shirts and other moments of support for Aaron in the preseason.

As far as the season goes, it’s a big year for Gordon. He’s lived up to everything Malone and the Nuggets have thrown his way thus far in his Denver tenure. Now he’ll need to readjust to a new starting five as the Nuggets chase a second title in three seasons.

“I’m thankful that that contract is over, because (it means) fewer distractions,” Malone said. “As a coach, you want everybody focusing on the task at hand, and that’s the season. So to not have that hanging over (Gordon’s) shoulder, that allows him to fully focus on being the best Aaron Gordon for this team. Going out there, playing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Much is asked of Aaron Gordon. And he’s a guy that continues to show he’s more than capable of answering that call on both ends.”

