ROCKIES

Young Rockies stars honored with Gold Gloves

Nov 3, 2024, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

DENVER, CO - MAY 2: Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado...

DENVER, CO - MAY 2: Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies react ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on May 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Three Colorado Rockies were nominated for a Rawlings Gold Glove and two won them on Sunday night as Major League Baseball announced the defensive award winners.

It was the second straight year the same trio of Colorado Rockies was recognized for their standout play on defense—third baseman Ryan McMahon, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle were all named finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove at their respective positions. But even better than 2023, this time around both Tovar and Doyle were able to come away with hardware.

Dansby Swanson was the incumbent winner at shortstop and was again nominated for his play in Chicago this season. Joining Swanson was the Cardinals’ Masyn Winn as the finalist going up against Tovar. But the Rockie nabbed a surprise win in his second nomination. He ranked second among NL shortstops with a 9 DRS and a .988 fielding percentage. Meanwhile, he led baseball for his position in double plays and total chances and topped the sport in assists. The last Rockies shortstop to win the award was Troy Tulowitzki in 2011. Tulo’s awesome defensive play won him two awards at the position, it’s the only other time a Rockies shortstop has won a Gold Glove.

At 23 years old (and 94 days) Tovar is the youngest shortstop in NL history to win the award.

Doyle was the only Rockies player to win it last year, taking home the club’s first-ever Gold Glove in center field. Now he makes it back-to-back. Last year, Doyle was the first NL rookie outfielder to win a Gold Glove. This year, Doyle was up against the Nationals’ Jacob Young and Brewers’ Blake Perkins. Doyle played in 146 games this summer and wowed with his defense. He led MLB centerfielders in putouts while tying for second in DRS.

McMahon lost out to the Giants’ Matt Chapman. The Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado was also nominated for the award.

Tovar and Doyle are expected to lead the Rockies for years to come. The two will try to build from their first two seasons being 100-loss ones. As most great teams do though, the Rockies are building out from the center of the diamond.

