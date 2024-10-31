Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of Broncos game

The Baltimore Ravens are set to play two football games in the week, and their two-time MVP quarterback isn’t practicing. Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday as his team prepares for the first in that set of games, which comes on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL’s reigning MVP was held out of Ravens practice the last two days initially for rest according to his coach John Harbaugh. But that has changed with his listing on the league’s injury report as he did not participate with a back and knee injury.

What the Ravens are calling back and knee issues are keeping Lamar Jackson out of practice for a second straight day. https://t.co/vf6I7W1ng7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2024

Rest and a knee/back could be the same thing in this case. And given Harbaugh wasn’t too concerned maybe this is all for naught. Still, it’s probably worth monitoring in Broncos Country.

While no one wants Jackson to be hurt, the Broncos wouldn’t apologize if they didn’t have to face him on Sunday. Journeyman and former Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson is the backup after longtime successful second-stringer Tyler Huntley left this summer. If Johnson is on the field instead of Jackson, Denver certainly has a much better chance to win.

Jackson’s having another huge year for the 5-2 Ravens, throwing for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for another 501 yards and two scores. There’s a real chance Jackson will win back-to-back MVPs and the third of his career. Advantage Broncos if he can’t go.

We should know Jackson’s game status on Friday, when the NFL puts out their last injury report ahead of Sunday’s games.