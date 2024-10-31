Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of Broncos game

Oct 31, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:35 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Baltimore Ravens are set to play two football games in the week, and their two-time MVP quarterback isn’t practicing. Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday as his team prepares for the first in that set of games, which comes on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL’s reigning MVP was held out of Ravens practice the last two days initially for rest according to his coach John Harbaugh. But that has changed with his listing on the league’s injury report as he did not participate with a back and knee injury.

Rest and a knee/back could be the same thing in this case. And given Harbaugh wasn’t too concerned maybe this is all for naught. Still, it’s probably worth monitoring in Broncos Country.

While no one wants Jackson to be hurt, the Broncos wouldn’t apologize if they didn’t have to face him on Sunday. Journeyman and former Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson is the backup after longtime successful second-stringer Tyler Huntley left this summer. If Johnson is on the field instead of Jackson, Denver certainly has a much better chance to win.

Jackson’s having another huge year for the 5-2 Ravens, throwing for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for another 501 yards and two scores. There’s a real chance Jackson will win back-to-back MVPs and the third of his career. Advantage Broncos if he can’t go.

We should know Jackson’s game status on Friday, when the NFL puts out their last injury report ahead of Sunday’s games.

Broncos

Zach Wilson Broncos trade deadline watch...

Will Petersen

Broncos named “most interesting” team to watch at trade deadline

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned four names the Broncos could move at the NFL trade deadline, and one other wild card to watch

2 hours ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix is NFL’s best offensive rookie in October

The October surge from Bo Nix made him the first Bronco named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in 22 years.

5 hours ago

Broncos Bo Nix and Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos offense can help contain the Ravens’ top-ranked offense

Stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry isn't just about the Denver defense. It's about the Broncos offense playing keep-away.

15 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix is not trying to play like the reigning NFL MVP

Bo Nix will never be Lamar Jackson and frankly, that's not what he's hoping to be in quarterbacking the Denver Broncos

21 hours ago

Jonathon Cooper Lamar Jackson Broncos...

Will Petersen

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hurting a bit before Broncos game

Baltimore's injury report told a different story than John Harbaugh, as Lamar Jackson was officially a DNP with a back and a knee injury

22 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Ravens...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says what we’re all thinking on Broncos and Ravens

"Certainly this will be our toughest challenge to date by far," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of the looming showdown with the Ravens

1 day ago

Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of Broncos game