Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hurting a bit before Broncos game

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is set to face the Denver Broncos this weekend.

We think.

The two-time NFL MVP was held out of Ravens practice on Wednesday, and there’s two different narratives emerging. First, Jackson wasn’t spotted on the field by Baltimore reporters. It’s the first day of the work week in the NFL, so that’s not necessarily a huge deal.

But this is where things get a little strange. After practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was a rest day for Jackson. He cited they’ve played a lot of football and the veteran QB got the day off with plenty of important games still to come.

Everyone took that at face value, however, Baltimore’s injury report told a different story. Jackson was officially a DNP with a back and a knee injury.

Look, no one is rooting for Jackson to be hurt, but the Broncos wouldn’t apologize if they didn’t have to face him on Sunday. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the backup QB, and if he’s on the field, Denver certainly has a much better chance to win.

Jackson’s having another huge year for the Ravens, throwing for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for another 501 yards and two scores. There’s a real chance Jackson wins back-to-back MVPs and the third of his career. Advantage Broncos if he can’t go.

This will be a story to watch all week, especially given Harbaugh’s comments then an injury report that looks very different. Stay tuned.