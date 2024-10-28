Broncos are getting the No. 1 CBS announcing crew on Sunday

The Denver Broncos will play in front of a large audience this upcoming Sunday, and the No. 1 CBS crew will be on the call.

The network shared on Monday that Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be responsible for the broadcasting duties between the Broncos and Ravens.

Game Announcers for Week 9 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/1BRWzIRBiz — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 28, 2024

Per Denver Sports Senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason, this is the first time in five years the Broncos have had Nantz, Romo and Wolfson for a “typical” Sunday game. They were in Los Angeles for the Christmas Day slaughter in 2022 by the Rams that got former head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired.

Mason says it’s been 52 “regular” Sunday games without Nantz and Romo on the call. The last one was in 2019, a Week 5 contest with the Chargers.

This assignment shows the Broncos are playing good football and CBS executives wanted their No. 1 crew present for a big game between two 5-3 teams. It’ll hopefully be better than the broadcast this past Sunday against the lowly Carolina Panthers, which saw some unfortunate mistakes.

Denver and Baltimore will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. MT on Sunday, with the winner maintaining the top wild card spot in the AFC. The Ravens could be leading their division with a victory, depending on what happens in the Steelers next couple of games.

Regardless, it’s a big one, and Broncos Country will hear the voices that make any NFL game sound important.