Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos are getting the No. 1 CBS announcing crew on Sunday

Oct 28, 2024, 1:00 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will play in front of a large audience this upcoming Sunday, and the No. 1 CBS crew will be on the call.

The network shared on Monday that Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be responsible for the broadcasting duties between the Broncos and Ravens.

Per Denver Sports Senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason, this is the first time in five years the Broncos have had Nantz, Romo and Wolfson for a “typical” Sunday game. They were in Los Angeles for the Christmas Day slaughter in 2022 by the Rams that got former head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired.

Mason says it’s been 52 “regular” Sunday games without Nantz and Romo on the call. The last one was in 2019, a Week 5 contest with the Chargers.

This assignment shows the Broncos are playing good football and CBS executives wanted their No. 1 crew present for a big game between two 5-3 teams. It’ll hopefully be better than the broadcast this past Sunday against the lowly Carolina Panthers, which saw some unfortunate mistakes.

Denver and Baltimore will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. MT on Sunday, with the winner maintaining the top wild card spot in the AFC. The Ravens could be leading their division with a victory, depending on what happens in the Steelers next couple of games.

Regardless, it’s a big one, and Broncos Country will hear the voices that make any NFL game sound important.

 

Broncos

Broncos coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

A day later, Sean Payton insists he wasn’t trying to run up the score

Sean Payton said that the Broncos' pursuit of a late touchdown Sunday was about his team, not about running up a score.

3 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

In win over Panthers, Bo Nix looked like the QB he was at Oregon

Instead of being a playmaker in the ground game, the Broncos rookie quarterback was finally able to make things happen through the air

9 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

All of a sudden, Bo Nix has the best numbers of any rookie QB

The Broncos rookie may have been the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Bo Nix is playing like the best of the bunch

9 hours ago

Nate Adkins...

James Merilatt

Beating bad teams is all the Broncos have to do to make the playoffs

Another convincing win over another bad football team has the Broncos at 5-3, putting Denver in a position to make a postseason run

12 hours ago

Broncos TE Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos are 5-3, and about to find out where they truly stand

The rebuilding of the Denver Broncos is showing signs of bearing fruit, but it faces its biggest challenge yet in the next 3 weeks.

14 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix happy to get Courtland Sutton going, play well in Denver win

On the day Bo Nix threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns; it was clearly his best game as a pro and he got his No. 1 receiver involved

22 hours ago

Broncos are getting the No. 1 CBS announcing crew on Sunday