BRONCOS

Devon Key prepares to go with P.J. Locke doubtful

Oct 25, 2024, 7:22 PM | Updated: 8:30 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The patience of Devon Key is poised to reap a reward.

After three seasons on NFL practice squads — including last year with the Denver Broncos — and a seven-game stint as a rotational backup playing mostly on special teams, Key now stands at the ready if starting safety P.J. Locke cannot play Sunday due to a thumb injury.

Locke landed on the injury report Wednesday with the thumb problem and missed practice on each of the subsequent two days. Officially, Locke is doubtful. And if he can’t play, the Broncos’ safety depth is about to receive its first significant regular-season test of the season.

But Devon Key put plenty of fears regarding that depth to rest in training camp and the preseason. During those weeks, he stepped onto the first team while Brandon Jones missed time due to a hamstring injury. It was a lengthy audition, and he did enough to compel the Broncos to stand pat and not add a veteran safety for depth.

Considering that Broncos coach Sean Payton has never been reluctant to add a veteran reserve if needed, the team’s choice spoke volumes about its faith in the Western Kentucky product who had never played a regular-season snap prior to Week 1 even though he was three years removed from his rookie campaign.

“Man, he made some hay in camp and in the preseason games where we felt like this guy has got good instincts and he played well,” Payton said.

“And so, if he has to go, he’ll be ready. He’s gotten a lot of the work [this week], so, we’re fortunate. We’ve seen his progress. And here we go. If that happens, next man up.”

 

But it’s not just the field where Devon Key has made an impression.

“Hes always been one of those guys that’s always been smart,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “We trust in Key a large amount because he always in the film room. He’s a very savvy player. He understands the game.

“And, yeah, when P.J. went down, obviously, it’s a tough situation, but … we all trust in Key because he’s put it out there each and every week. So, we’re very excited for him and his opportunity for himself.”

Surtain’s answer is telling when considering what Key believes is the area in which he’s grown the most over the past year-plus with the Broncos.

“I just feel like I’ve just continued to build and improve my knowledge of the game of the NFL style study a little bit more that type of [play],” he said.

In other words, it’s the cerebral, not the physical. But if the Broncos need Key to pack a wallop, he’s shown flashes of that ability, including a sack of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield during some work in Week 3.

And there’s something apt about a player surnamed Key potentially spelling one with the last name Locke.

YouTube video

