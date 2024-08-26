Aaron Gordon changes his jersey number for touching reason

Two numbers worn by key role players during the 2023 Nuggets title run will be active again for the 2024-25 season as there’s been some shuffling of digits in Denver.

One of the most popular jerseys seen at Ball Arena the last few years has been No. 50 for Aaron Gordon but the player so liked by Denver fans that he’s been dubbed Mr. Nugget is changing it up ahead of his fifth season with the club. Gordon will wear No. 32 this coming season to honor his late brother Drew Gordon.

Gordon, 33, died in a car crash in May. He played in the NBA for the 76ers and had a strong international career most recently playing for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in 2023 in Japan. A highly touted recruit coming out of San Jose, committing to play at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico for his final two college seasons—averaging a double-double each year. Drew and Aaron were close with the older brother often showing up to Ball Arena to support his brother. The elder brother wore No. 32 while playing for the Lobos.

Gordon had initially worn No. 00 in Orlando but switched to No. 50 when he was traded to the Nuggets as No. 00 was being worn by Markus Howard and No. 0 was worn by JaMychal Green. He picked No. 50 as a nod to being snubbed score-wise in the dunk contest in 2020.

But there’s some more news around No. 0 on Monday. Russell Westbrook will not wear that number, which he has worn for the majority of his NBA career as Christian Braun is already in that jersey for the Nuggets. Instead, Westbrook will wear No. 4, which he wore for his lone season in Washington which pushes youngster Hunter Tyson off of his number and he will switch to No. 5.

Gordon’s new jersey number was last worn by Jeff Green and Tyson’s new digs was worn last season by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.