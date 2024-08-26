Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Aaron Gordon changes his jersey number for touching reason

Aug 26, 2024, 10:42 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Two numbers worn by key role players during the 2023 Nuggets title run will be active again for the 2024-25 season as there’s been some shuffling of digits in Denver.

One of the most popular jerseys seen at Ball Arena the last few years has been No. 50 for Aaron Gordon but the player so liked by Denver fans that he’s been dubbed Mr. Nugget is changing it up ahead of his fifth season with the club. Gordon will wear No. 32 this coming season to honor his late brother Drew Gordon.

Gordon, 33, died in a car crash in May. He played in the NBA for the 76ers and had a strong international career most recently playing for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in 2023 in Japan. A highly touted recruit coming out of San Jose, committing to play at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico for his final two college seasons—averaging a double-double each year. Drew and Aaron were close with the older brother often showing up to Ball Arena to support his brother. The elder brother wore No. 32 while playing for the Lobos.

Gordon had initially worn No. 00 in Orlando but switched to No. 50 when he was traded to the Nuggets as No. 00 was being worn by Markus Howard and No. 0 was worn by JaMychal Green. He picked No. 50 as a nod to being snubbed score-wise in the dunk contest in 2020.

But there’s some more news around No. 0 on Monday. Russell Westbrook will not wear that number, which he has worn for the majority of his NBA career as Christian Braun is already in that jersey for the Nuggets. Instead, Westbrook will wear No. 4, which he wore for his lone season in Washington which pushes youngster Hunter Tyson off of his number and he will switch to No. 5.

Gordon’s new jersey number was last worn by Jeff Green and Tyson’s new digs was worn last season by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic is top-rated player in NBA 2K25, but worse than last year

Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player in this year's NBA 2K25 game, that's what they're saying after rating the Denver Nuggets star a 97

2 hours ago

Nikola Jokic brothers Strahinja and Nemanja...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic’s brother hit with a protection order from fight at Ball Arena

Strahinja Jokic—brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic—appeared in Denver District Court this week for his misdemeanor assault case

4 days ago

Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

NBA experts pick Luka Doncic as MVP over Nikola Jokic this year

The NBA MVP is always a heated debate every season, and the experts at ESPN have it coming down to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

4-time NBA champ says ‘Jokic wouldn’t stand a chance vs Hakeem’

Sam Cassell said to Draymond Green, "I think Nikola Jokic would score more points, but Hakeem Olajuwon would win"

6 days ago

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) Chicago Bulls guard Goran D...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic will participate in a star-studded hoops event this week

Nikola Jokic's offseason has been full and the next event will come later this week where he's a named for Goran Dragic's farewell game

7 days ago

Bronze medalist Ognjen Dobric, Nikola Jokic, and Vasilije Micic of Team Serbia celebrate on the pod...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Nuggets interested in acquiring Jokic’s Serbian teammate

When the Nuggets dumped Reggie Jackson to Charlotte earlier this offseason it seemed obvious the team might be trying to get Vasilije Micic

7 days ago

Aaron Gordon changes his jersey number for touching reason