Denver Nuggets ink Aaron Gordon to a massive extension

The Denver Nuggets have locked in their core four for the foreseeable future, agreeing a contract extension with forward Aaron Gordon for four years at $133 million, according to ESPN.

Gordon, 29, was already under contract for the coming season with a player option for 2025-26. His current price tag of $22.8 million has been a good deal for the Nuggets. The new deal agrees to that $23 million option and inks the forward for three more years after, keeping him in Denver through the 2028-29 season.

“I really love this organization,” Gordon said earlier this preseason. “I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction. So I’m excited. I’m excited hopefully to be extended and to stay with this organization.”

Aaron Gordon’s new deal comes via opting in on his $23 million salary for 2025-26, then three additional years at his maximum salary plus bonuses. Total of $133M. A key member of Denver’s 2023 championship team is now locked in long term. https://t.co/M7x2coMJJm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2024

Gordon joined the Nuggets during the 2020-21 season in a big trade that sent Gary Harris among other things to the Magic. Gordon went from star of Orlando to role player in a heartbeat instantly fitting in and elevating Denver to a championship contender. That hope was delayed a few years because of injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. but Gordon was still around because he signed his current four-year deal in the summer of 2021.

As Gordon’s wealth grew, his knowledge of the game blossomed in becoming the ying to Nikola Jokic’s yang in the frontcourt. And it’s this meshing and the health of Murray and Porter that pushed the Nuggets to their first-ever title back in 2023.

“Hopefully we have some productive talks with his representation, and we’re able to find a deal that we’re both satisfied with,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth said at the start of the preseason. “He’s been an integral part of what we’ve done. And we’d like to keep him here for a long time.”

Gordon has played 241 regular-season games for the Nuggets, notching 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night on 54 shooting. His dunks and attitude have resonated with Nuggets fans as he’s become one of the most-liked role players in team history. The former fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft from Arizona, Gordon still has enough skill and size to play a versatile role where he’s slid behind Jokic to center in the playoffs. AG has played another 47 games for the Nuggets in the postseason, tallying 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 51% shooting.

By getting the deal done on Monday the Nuggets are able to pay Gordon much less on his option for the 2025-26 season than they will be the following three years at about $33 million a season. This will allow Denver much more flexibility next offseason as they hope the cap raises by the time Gordon’s salary does—which is the expectation around the NBA. The Nuggets were also able to get Gordon for much less than his max, despite the ten figures he’s set to make. The deal also includes a trade kicker, meaning if Gordon were to be traded his salary would jump—making it harder for him to be moved. Altogether it’s a pretty team-friendly deal for a player all about selflessness.

With Murray already inking a big extension earlier this summer the Nuggets have their core including Jokic and Porter Jr. under contract through the 2026-27 season.