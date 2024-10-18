Former Broncos QB Cutler in trouble after arrest for DUI, weapons

Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday evening in Franklin, Tenn for four charges stemming from a car crash, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Cutler, 41, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent.

According to police, he was arrested after allegedly drunkenly colliding with a vehicle and attempting to flee the scene. The former NFL quarterback and reality television star smelled of alcohol, according to a police statement that was gathered by PEOPLE. Law enforcement say they found a rifle and a loaded handgun after searching Cutler’s car, according to the Williamson County Tennessee document.

Cutler was released from jail Thursday night on a $5,000 bond, a law enforcement spokesperson said.

Cutler denied being in a crash and refused a field sobriety test, police say. The police report that his, “eyes were bloodshot, glassy, red/pink, watery, and dilated.” They also say he “had an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.”

Culter was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He played in Colorado for three seasons, starting 37 games with a 17-20 record. His 2008 Pro Bowl season in Denver saw him throw for 4,526 yards and 25 touchdowns. But he was traded to the Chicago Bears that offseason where he started 102 games over eight seasons. He’s the Bears all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. He last played in 2017 with the Dolphins.

Cutler is due in court regarding the DUI and weapon possession charges on Jan. 16, 2025.