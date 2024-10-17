Broncos plan to activate standout pass rusher for Saints contest

The Denver Broncos are gaining back a strong piece to their defense with Baron Browning set to return to action on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Browning has been out of commission since Week 2 with a foot injury. On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the plan is for the edge rusher to play against the black and gold in the evening.

The #Broncos plan to activate and play pass rusher Baron Browning tonight vs. #Saints, per source. Browning went on Injured Reserve after Week 2 but returned to practice this week, now gives Denver an extra rusher. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 17, 2024

Browning is in a contract year and the former third-round pick needs to secure his future. The Ohio State alum began the season as a starter alongside his former college teammate, Jonathon Cooper. Still, the Broncos have handed over the keys to former second-rounder Nik Bonitto with Browning sidelined, the younger option is flashing some real positives.

With the loss of Alex Singleton (injury) and Josey Jewell (free agency), Denver is a little thin with their backers. But defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has made it work and it’s the Broncos defense that’s carried them to a 3-3 start.

Browning a former inside linebacker who was moved to the edge in 2022 totaled five sacks that season and then 4.5 last year. The 25-year-old has been on and off the training table a bunch in his NFL career so getting an extended look this season would be beneficial for his future and the Broncos, who could use his skills.

But Browning isn’t alone in being a rather big-name Broncos player who could be back from injury on Thursday. Denver also designated tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) for return this week and listed him as questionable. McGlinchey posted to Instagram and hinted at a return to the field.

The Broncos are favored to win on Thursday despite a big injury to Pat Surtain II. However, Denver was only made the favorites after the Saints revealed several key injuries many of which will impact the passing game, so Browning could jump right back in and cause chaos.