Bo Nix says again coaches know best when it comes to fast start

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix isn’t going to question his coaches, at least not publicly.

Yes, there was the sideline spat between Nix and Sean Payton that went viral in a win against the Raiders, but that’s not happening in front of a microphone.

Payton might have compared Bo Nix to Ferris Bueller after the incident, but Nix isn’t challenging authority like Ferris might.

After the brutal loss to the Chargers in which Denver was down 23-0 after the third quarter, Nix got asked about how the Broncos can start faster.

“We have incredible coaches who are going to continue to put us in good positions. Whatever they want to do is what I’m going to do,” Nix said after the defeat.

And with a couple days to think about it, Nix kept the same tune when he met with the media on Tuesday. The former Oregon star was asked about if he’s learned how Denver can start faster now that he’s been the QB for six games.

“Well, I think you hit the nail on the head. I’ve done it for six games and these coaches have done it for a lot more, so I don’t really know a whole lot when it comes to that,” Nix said.

Clearly, Nix has received the message from Payton or someone else in the building to just play it cool at the podium. He might have ideas how the Broncos can score earlier, but he’s not going to share those feelings publicly.

“We’re just going to continue to execute and find ways to execute what’s called and go out there and start fast. I know it’s not a (lack) of sense of urgency, I know it’s not effort,” Nix said.

Nix went on to say the Broncos need to get first downs and move the ball at a better rate at the beginning of the game.

That’s easier said than done, but it’s the truth. And any discomfort Bo Nix might have with Payton isn’t going to come out during a press conference. We’ll see if emotions spill out on the sideline again this season, should Denver continue to struggle early.

Next up is a trip to New Orleans on Thursday night to face the Saints, a game the Broncos need to win to get back over .500 on the season.