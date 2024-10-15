Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix says again coaches know best when it comes to fast start

Oct 15, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix isn’t going to question his coaches, at least not publicly.

Yes, there was the sideline spat between Nix and Sean Payton that went viral in a win against the Raiders, but that’s not happening in front of a microphone.

Payton might have compared Bo Nix to Ferris Bueller after the incident, but Nix isn’t challenging authority like Ferris might.

After the brutal loss to the Chargers in which Denver was down 23-0 after the third quarter, Nix got asked about how the Broncos can start faster.

“We have incredible coaches who are going to continue to put us in good positions. Whatever they want to do is what I’m going to do,” Nix said after the defeat.

And with a couple days to think about it, Nix kept the same tune when he met with the media on Tuesday. The former Oregon star was asked about if he’s learned how Denver can start faster now that he’s been the QB for six games.

“Well, I think you hit the nail on the head. I’ve done it for six games and these coaches have done it for a lot more, so I don’t really know a whole lot when it comes to that,” Nix said.

Clearly, Nix has received the message from Payton or someone else in the building to just play it cool at the podium. He might have ideas how the Broncos can score earlier, but he’s not going to share those feelings publicly.

“We’re just going to continue to execute and find ways to execute what’s called and go out there and start fast. I know it’s not a (lack) of sense of urgency, I know it’s not effort,” Nix said.

Nix went on to say the Broncos need to get first downs and move the ball at a better rate at the beginning of the game.

That’s easier said than done, but it’s the truth. And any discomfort Bo Nix might have with Payton isn’t going to come out during a press conference. We’ll see if emotions spill out on the sideline again this season, should Denver continue to struggle early.

Next up is a trip to New Orleans on Thursday night to face the Saints, a game the Broncos need to win to get back over .500 on the season.

Broncos

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton warned Bo Nix that the NFL game isn’t like college

Sean Payton wanted to make it clear to Bo Nix that each week in the NFL is a challenge; there are no cupcakes on the schedule like college

4 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

The Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh might start this Sunday night

Despite a 4-2 start that has them atop the AFC North, Mike Tomlin is looking to jumpstart Pittsburgh's offense, which could mean a QB change

8 hours ago

Denver Broncos fans homefield advantage...

Will Petersen

The Broncos homefield advantage has disappeared, and that’s sad

The Broncos are 28-33 at home since the beginning of the 2017 season, an extremely depressing stat and something that needs to be fixed fast

15 hours ago

Sean Payton New Orleans...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton not expecting “warm fuzzies” in return to New Orleans

"I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of flowers and warm fuzzies for yours truly," Sean Payton said of returning to New Orleans this week

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos need to move on from loss quickly, as short week looms

While losing to the Chargers was disappointing, the Broncos have to regroup in a hurry, as they travel to New Orleans for a Thursday showdown

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

A fourth-quarter surge doesn’t make the Broncos offensive woes

Bo Nix and the Broncos offense played better in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late in a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

1 day ago

Bo Nix says again coaches know best when it comes to fast start