Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton admits offense got going too late in frustrating loss

Oct 13, 2024, 5:39 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton saw what we all saw in a frustrating 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Broncos offense got going way too late, in at one point, was a 23-0 game in the fourth quarter. The final numbers looked better when it was all said and done, but this was a blowout. Denver never really had a shot to win the game.

“We mustered up some offense late in the game, but all of it, it starts with me. We’ve got to be a lot better, obviously offensively,” Payton opened his postgame press conference.

And when asked what the difference was between the first three quarters of the game and the fourth quarter, where the Broncos scored all of their points, Payton was brutally honest. Essentially, the Chargers defense backed off.

“Well, look, let’s be honest, it picked up when we started going up tempo and when you’re behind then you’re getting a different coverage look,” Payton said.

At that point in the game, Los Angeles just wanted to leave town with a victory.

Yes, rookie QB Bo Nix got going after throwing for only 27 yards through the first three quarters. He went for 189 yards passing in the fourth quarter, including touchdown passes to Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton.

Still, Payton knows that doesn’t excuse what happened for the overwhelming majority of the afternoon.

“I think towards the fourth quarter fortunately we were able to make some plays down the field. But I think the game was in a different position at that point. But look, we fought to get back in it,” Payton said.

Denver did it make it 23-16 on a Wil Lutz field goal with 59 seconds to go. Lutz got two shots at an onside kick thanks to offsetting penalties on the first try, but neither was successful. It never felt like the Broncos were going to pull off the miracle.

And the final question for Payton was about Denver trying to play with tempo the whole game. It worked in the fourth quarter, but again, it could’ve just been the Chargers playing softer coverage.

“Yeah, in fact we have. Alright, all good,” Sean Payton said to end his news conference.

Clearly, the coach thinks they can play faster throughout. But until the Broncos do, garbage time stats won’t make fans feel better after ugly losses.

Broncos

Pat Surtain...

Andrew Mason

Broncos lose Surtain to concussion on first defensive snap

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain left Sunday's game on the first defensive snap and was being evaluated for a concussion.

3 hours ago

Broncos TE Lucas Krull...

Andrew Mason

Lucas Krull, Devaughn Vele among Broncos actives for Week 6

Tight end Lucas Krull will get a second-straight shot to show what he can do, while Devaughn Vele returns to the lineup.

5 hours ago

Lucas Krull...

Andrew Mason

Broncos tight ends trying to get untracked

The Broncos tight ends were the NFL's least productive from a pass-catching standpoint last year, and that hasn't changed in 2024.

14 hours ago

Broncos Luke Wattenberg and Josh Reynolds...

Andrew Mason

Broncos place two starters on injured reserve

Center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds both landed on injured reserve Saturday, leaving the Broncos mining their depth.

1 day ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

Audric Estimé returns from injured reserve for Broncos

Audric Estimé will return to the lineup, as the Broncos activated him from injured reserve following four weeks out with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart...

Andrew Mason

The replacements: Broncos have Alex Forsyth, Matt Peart ready to go

The Broncos will likely be counting on Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart to come through as they step in on a battered offensive line.

1 day ago

Sean Payton admits offense got going too late in frustrating loss