Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI

Many in the crowd at Folsom Field and plenty more watching on ESPN felt the Colorado Buffaloes should have been afforded another opportunity before the buzzer. A lot of the black and gold faithful were looking for some yellow to fly for a pass interference, but it didn’t and that ended Colorado’s night.

On a fourth and five on their own 30-yard line with just 81 seconds left and the Buffs down three. CU surprised many by taking a shot. Even more surprising was the call for the shot given CU lost four pass-catchers in the game including Sanders’ top two targets in Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn. So out came Shedeur Sander, who slung a pass deep down the right sideline for Will Sheppard. But it was broken up with a lot of contact by Keenan Garber.

Should this have been called pass interference on K-State? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SWkf9gJSca — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024

There was no call.

“We just always feel like if the ball is in his (Shedeur’s) hands at the end, we gonna have an opportunity,” Deion Sanders said postgame. “And I don’t know what transpired at the end, and looked like his pass interference to me, but it was a it was it was tough. I didn’t want to end that way.”

Shedeur didn’t say as much as his father.

Sanders: “No, whatever the ref calls he calls. The call wasn’t pass interference, so it’s okay. We just got moved forward, focus on what we did wrong.”

K-State kneeled out the clock after the Buffs didn’t convert and the score ended at 31-28. Some will say the flag should’ve been thrown but Coach Prime and Co. were more focused on the defense that allowed an 84-yard touchdown drive in just 51 seconds to take the lead just before Sanders even got the ball.

The quarterback threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-40. At one point, hit 16 straight passes, setting a new school record. But his one interception in the second half wasn’t near a single black and gold player as well as not coming up heroic on that fourth down may have been the difference on Saturday. Which says a lot about what Sanders did to even keep CU in the game and give them a shot given the in-game injuries as well as K-State’s dominance on the ground.