Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI

Oct 13, 2024, 1:34 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Many in the crowd at Folsom Field and plenty more watching on ESPN felt the Colorado Buffaloes should have been afforded another opportunity before the buzzer. A lot of the black and gold faithful were looking for some yellow to fly for a pass interference, but it didn’t and that ended Colorado’s night.

On a fourth and five on their own 30-yard line with just 81 seconds left and the Buffs down three. CU surprised many by taking a shot. Even more surprising was the call for the shot given CU lost four pass-catchers in the game including Sanders’ top two targets in Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn. So out came Shedeur Sander, who slung a pass deep down the right sideline for Will Sheppard. But it was broken up with a lot of contact by Keenan Garber.

There was no call.

“We just always feel like if the ball is in his (Shedeur’s) hands at the end, we gonna have an opportunity,” Deion Sanders said postgame. “And I don’t know what transpired at the end, and looked like his pass interference to me, but it was a it was it was tough. I didn’t want to end that way.”

Shedeur didn’t say as much as his father.

Sanders: “No, whatever the ref calls he calls. The call wasn’t pass interference, so it’s okay. We just got moved forward, focus on what we did wrong.”

K-State kneeled out the clock after the Buffs didn’t convert and the score ended at 31-28. Some will say the flag should’ve been thrown but Coach Prime and Co. were more focused on the defense that allowed an 84-yard touchdown drive in just 51 seconds to take the lead just before Sanders even got the ball.

The quarterback threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-40. At one point, hit 16 straight passes, setting a new school record. But his one interception in the second half wasn’t near a single black and gold player as well as not coming up heroic on that fourth down may have been the difference on Saturday. Which says a lot about what Sanders did to even keep CU in the game and give them a shot given the in-game injuries as well as K-State’s dominance on the ground.

Buffs

Shilo Sanders horrible per Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime gets brutally honest about his son’s game against KSU

The Buffs defense has come alive in recent weeks, showing that the team was gritty as well as flashy but Shilo Sanders had a horrible game

6 hours ago

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up befor...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs fall short to Kansas State in rollercoaster Big 12 finish

The Colorado Buffaloes finally faced a ranked foe on Saturday and the Kansas State Wildcats manhandled Deion Sanders' team

8 hours ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to the ga...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter leaves Buffs Big 12 battle with injury

Travis Hunter's Heisman campaign may take a hit on Saturday as the do-it-all star of the Colorado Buffaloes left early due to injury

9 hours ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms-up prior to their s...

Jake Shapiro

Shilo Sanders a ‘full go’ as CU Buffs come off bye week

The Colorado Buffaloes defense has hit a new gear the last few weeks and it's all come in the absence of last year's leading tackler Shilo Sanders

5 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks into the stands after a college football ...

Jake Shapiro

New Heisman favorite emerges as Travis Hunter’s odds grow again

The Heisman Trophy race shifted dramatically with a new favorite emerging and odds doubling for Colorado's Travis Hunter, who was on a bye

6 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has really good news for Broncos fans that want him

The belle of college ball, Travis Hunter, will be one of the top picks in the coming NFL Draft and he likes the Broncos as a landing spot

10 days ago

Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI