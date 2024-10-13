Avalanche have goalie problem as Georgiev benched again in loss

The Colorado Avalanche officially have a goalie problem.

And the 2024-25 NHL season is only two games old.

For the second time this year, and in his only two starts, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was yanked by Avs head coach Jared Bednar before he even saw a puck in the third period.

Bednar had a quick hook for Georgiev on Saturday night in the team’s home opener, benching him after the Columbus Blue Jackets made it 3-1 fewer than two minutes into the second period. Georgiev made just six saves on nine shots, and Colorado eventually fell by a final score of 6-4.

Georgiev was pulled between the second and third intermission in the team’s first game in Las Vegas after giving up five goals on 16 shots. Colorado lost that contest by a final score of 8-4.

On a night that should’ve been about the awesome moment pregame with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presenting NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon with the Hart Trophy, it wasn’t. Instead, two games into a long marathon, fans are panicked about the goaltending. And rightfully so.

Just like he gave up two goals in Vegas in relief, backup Justus Annunen did the same thing on Saturday. After the Avalanche rallied to tie the game 3-3, Columbus got two back to earn a 5-3 lead entering the final frame.

The third period calmed down after eight total goals through 40 minutes, but that was enough for the Blue Jackets to hang onto the win. Colorado cut it to 5-4 late, but couldn’t get any closer before Columbus added an empty-netter.

The Avs did claim goalie Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Jets on Friday, and he might be asked to step in sooner rather than later. Kahkonen has to clear immigration before he can join the club, which could take about a week.

But Colorado might be desperate. They got goals from MacKinnon, Miles Wood and Casey Mittelstadt on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough. The team has to be frustrated with the fact they’re finding the back of the net and it’s not resulting in wins.

Yes, it’s early, but problems are problems. And right now the Avalanche have a glaring one they need to fix — quickly. If not, an 0-2 record could get uglier before it gets better.

(Update 10:15 p.m.) –

Here was some of the postgame reaction, with a very interesting answer from Bednar and Mittelstadt making it clear the Avalanche aren’t going to panic.

Jared Bednar goes for more than two minutes on his opening question. Worth listening to the whole thing. He makes it clear Georgie is “the guy” for the Avalanche and the whole team needs to relax. Great perspective after two ugly games. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Jz12EFo2NK — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 13, 2024

Avalanche center Casey Middelstadt makes it clear the team isn’t going to “overreact” after a tough start to the season, but there’s definitely an element of frustration. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6oFQ0F6Sat — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 13, 2024