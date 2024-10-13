Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche have goalie problem as Georgiev benched again in loss

Oct 12, 2024, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche officially have a goalie problem.

And the 2024-25 NHL season is only two games old.

For the second time this year, and in his only two starts, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was yanked by Avs head coach Jared Bednar before he even saw a puck in the third period.

Bednar had a quick hook for Georgiev on Saturday night in the team’s home opener, benching him after the Columbus Blue Jackets made it 3-1 fewer than two minutes into the second period. Georgiev made just six saves on nine shots, and Colorado eventually fell by a final score of 6-4.

Georgiev was pulled between the second and third intermission in the team’s first game in Las Vegas after giving up five goals on 16 shots. Colorado lost that contest by a final score of 8-4.

On a night that should’ve been about the awesome moment pregame with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presenting NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon with the Hart Trophy, it wasn’t. Instead, two games into a long marathon, fans are panicked about the goaltending. And rightfully so.

Just like he gave up two goals in Vegas in relief, backup Justus Annunen did the same thing on Saturday. After the Avalanche rallied to tie the game 3-3, Columbus got two back to earn a 5-3 lead entering the final frame.

The third period calmed down after eight total goals through 40 minutes, but that was enough for the Blue Jackets to hang onto the win. Colorado cut it to 5-4 late, but couldn’t get any closer before Columbus added an empty-netter.

The Avs did claim goalie Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Jets on Friday, and he might be asked to step in sooner rather than later. Kahkonen has to clear immigration before he can join the club, which could take about a week. 

But Colorado might be desperate. They got goals from MacKinnon, Miles Wood and Casey Mittelstadt on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough. The team has to be frustrated with the fact they’re finding the back of the net and it’s not resulting in wins. 

Yes, it’s early, but problems are problems. And right now the Avalanche have a glaring one they need to fix — quickly. If not, an 0-2 record could get uglier before it gets better.

(Update 10:15 p.m.) –

Here was some of the postgame reaction, with a very interesting answer from Bednar and Mittelstadt making it clear the Avalanche aren’t going to panic.

 

Avalanche

Nikola Jokic Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

NBA MVP Jokic presents NHL MVP MacKinnon with Hart Trophy

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented the reigning NHL MVP Nathan Mackinnon with the Hart Trophy, and the crowd in Denver exploded

6 hours ago

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 22: Kaapo Kahkonen #36 of the San Jose Sharks tends net against the Ne...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche add a goalie after opening night beat down

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a goalie from a division rival on Friday, claiming NHL journeyman Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Jets

2 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Do the Avs have an internal salary cap on paying Mikko Rantanen?

The Avs might not be able to pay Mikko Rantanen more than Nathan MacKinnon, just because of how that would go over in the locker room

2 days ago

Avalanche Vegas...

Will Petersen

Rantanen’s hat trick spoiled, Georgiev benched in ugly Avs opener

Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick in the opener for the Avalanche, but Alexandar Georgiev couldn't stop much from Vegas in an ugly 8-4 loss

3 days ago

Right wing Nikolai Kovalenko (51) of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avs make some moves as they near finalizing opening-night roster

The Avalanche are getting ready for opening night in Vegas, Colorado's team made several transactions on Monday

5 days ago

Artturi Lehkonen injury...

Will Petersen

The Artturi Lehkonen injury is going to keep him out for more time

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen has an injury that's going to cause him to miss the start of the regular season, and perhaps all of October

5 days ago

Avalanche have goalie problem as Georgiev benched again in loss