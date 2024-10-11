Close
BRONCOS

Josh Reynolds expected to miss time after surgery on finger

Oct 11, 2024, 1:18 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will likely be without one of their top wide receivers for a bit as Josh Reynolds had minor finger surgery this week.

The news comes from Houston’s NBC affiliate, which reports that Reynolds is expected to miss at least one game and could return later this month. Complicating matters for the Broncos though is the fact that after their Week 6 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers is a quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football in New Orleans against the Saints.

Reynolds has not practiced this week due to the injury and looks set to miss his first game in orange and blue. The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in March and has played in all five games for Denver thus far. He has 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Without Reynolds, Bo Nix will have to target Courtland Sutt, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele more. But look out for A.T. Perry, who joined the Broncos this week.

Reynolds is normally a beacon of health, playing full seasons in five of his eight years in the NFL.

