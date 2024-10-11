Close
AVALANCHE

Do the Avs have an internal salary cap on paying Mikko Rantanen?

Oct 11, 2024, 10:56 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick in the team’s season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unfortunately, that was about the only thing that went right for the Avs on Wednesday night in an ugly 8-4 loss.

But the stellar performance from Rantanen was another subtle reminder to GM Chris MacFarland that Rantanen and the team still don’t have a contract extension done. It was reported in July to be “close,” but apparently it wasn’t that close. Rantanen is in the last season of a six-year deal that pays him $9.25 million.

Normally, superstars get new contracts done before they start playing on the final year of a deal. That didn’t happen with Rantanen, and now some Avalanche fans are getting nervous.

Pierre LeBrun, who regularly breaks NHL news, went on TSN’s “Insider Trading” on Thursday night and spoke about where things stand with Rantanen. Including whether or not the Avalanche have an “internal salary cap” when it comes to paying Rantanen.

Essentially, they might not be able to pay him more than reigning MVP Nathan MacKinnon, just because of how that would go over in the locker room.

“Let’s not forget that MacKinnon at 12.6 million a year may be a bit of an internal cap for Colorado,” LeBrun said.

That’s an interesting comment, and one MacFarland and president Joe Sakic have to be considering. LeBrun brought up how Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl just got a deal for $14 million a year, a number Rantanen’s camp could be looking to match. He and Draisaitl share an agent.

“I really don’t think that anything is imminent at this moment. I think there’s a gap here,” LeBrun added about a possible Rantanen extension.

None of this is going to make Avalanche fans feel a lot better. Mikko Rantanen is a point-machine, topping 100 each of the last two seasons. And his performance in the first game of the year may have only made his price go up.

Stay tuned.

