Nuggets pick up options on three standout youngsters

To no surprise, the Denver Nuggets are keeping around their young core for one more year, picking up team options for 2025-26 on Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther.

The three were already all inked and ready to go for the coming 2024-25 season and the trio is expected to play impactful roles for the Nuggets who could use some of their youthful energy. But before we get to see Braun as a likely every-game starter, Watson as a super sub and a second year of Strawther, the deadline for options on rookie-scale contracts was looming at the end of the month so Calvin Booth announced the deals as done on Thursday.

Braun and Watson have already proven to be capable NBA players the former even proved in in the NBA Finals. The 6-foot-6 wing from Kansas has already appeared in 158 games for the Nuggets over the past two seasons, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.9 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has also played in 31 playoff games, including 19 of the 20 games during the Nuggets 2023 Championship run. His moment in Miami, going off for 15 points during Game 3 of the Finals was an all-time moment for rookies. The Nuggets took Braun 21 in the 2022 NBA Draft, just after he had won a national title with the Jayhawks.

And just nine picks later that night Denver took Watson. Showing flashes in his rookie season and exploding during his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-8 forward has totaled 103 games for the Nuggets where he has averages of 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes per contest. Just like how Braun will likely slot next to the core four as a starter—Watson is expected to take on a bigger role this year and one that highlights his standout defense. The uber-athletic 21-year-old was one of the best rim protectors in the league last year among non-centers. Both Braun and Watson do things that make them seamlessly fit next to Nikola Jokic.

Meanwhile, there’s Strawther—who hasn’t proven it in the NBA quite yet but was really good in his rookie season before picking up an injury. The 6-foot-7 guard went No. 29 to Denver in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his first 50 NBA games, the 22-year-old owns averages of 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Strawther is expected to be an important shooter and role player in his second season.

Both Braun and Watson will be restricted free agents after the 2025-26 season, Strawther won’t be a restricted free agent until after 2026-27.