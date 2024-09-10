Buffs banged up with injuries as Rocky Mountain showdown looms

The Colorado Buffaloes run game has struggled through two weeks this season and entering the Rocky Mountain Showdown head coach Deion Sanders shared some tough news on that front.

The Buffs will be without running back Dallan Hayden for Saturday’s rivalry contest against the Colorado State Rams. The 5-foot-10 transfer from Ohio State is CU’s leading rusher thus far with 52 yards on 14 carries.

While Hayden’s stats may not be great, he’s the only positive in Colorado’s lousy running game thus far. The team as a whole has just 75 yards on the ground via 45 carries, which is the third-fewest yards in the country and both teams below the Buffs have only played once in 2024. Colorado is one of just 11 without a rushing touchdown and only Southern Miss has fewer rush attempts total among teams who have played twice. Simply put, it became obvious Hayden needed to be the lead back over former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl, who has struggled.

Hayden was most productive in 2022 when he ran for 553 yards and five touchdowns in 111 carries for Ohio State. That season he also caught four passes for 23 yards, which has almost already been outdone by this year’s effort of three catches for 41 yards.

The run game problems aren’t new, as the Buffaloes were one of just three teams in the country to rush for fewer than 1,000 yards last season. Their mark of 827 yards was the fewest in the country by nearly 150 yards. With Dylan Edwards transferred out, Colorado’s depth took a hit but the hope was for Hayden. On Saturday, CU’s offensive coordinator will have to scheme something without his lead back.

Also out on Saturday due to injury is starting safety Shilo Sanders, who had surgery on his arm on Monday. Sanders was taken out of the Nebraska game early and did not return. He is expected to miss a few weeks, according to the coach.

A son of head coach Deion Sanders and older brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo is a key defender for the Buffs. Transferring to Boulder from Jacksonville State with the rest of his family, the safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Last year at Colorado Sanders started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Sanders is one of the many Buffs expected to get an NFL look.

Also expected to get an NFL look and possibly out of Saturday’s game is Colorado State’s star player Tory Horton is battling an injury as he prepares for the 93rd meeting of these in-state rivals.