Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic litters the polls in anonymous NBA GM survey

Oct 8, 2024, 1:30 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic may not be the favorite to win a fourth MVP this coming season but he holds most people’s belt for best player in the world and that was made evident on Tuesday when NBA.com released their annual anonymous survey of the league’s general managers.

The group of executives was asked a bevy of questions ranging from that best player award to who they believe will be the champion, all the way down to some hypotheticals like they would start a team with and fun ones such as the best home court advantage. The Nuggets didn’t get nearly as much love as they got last year but their star player certainly racked up many votes.

The GMs responded to 50 questions, last year’s MVP was voted the best international player in the NBA, the best passer, the best center and named the player with the highest IQ. He came in third for the MVP picks behind heavy favorites Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic while he also lost his title of player to start a franchise with to Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama—pretty understandable since the Spurs star is 20.

The 23rd annual poll had the Celtics as heavy title favorites for a second-straight year, though they split that poll with the Nuggets last season. Denver was projected to finish third in the west by the GMs. Denver got a staggering 43% of the votes for the league’s best home-court advantage with the Nuggets also placing third for most fun team to watch.

Jokic was still second for the player a GM would most like to start a franchise with, tied with Gilgeous-Alexander. Nikola also came in third for the player that coaches most needed to make adjustments for, was tied for fourth for the league’s best leader and also tied for fourth for player GMs wanted to take a shot with a game on the line—something Jamal Murray also got votes for.

Jokic also received votes for the most versatile player in the league while Aaron Gordon was the only other Nuggets player to get votes, and that was for the most versatile defender. The Nuggets staff did get some love with Michael Malone not ranking but getting votes for the coach that motivates people best, the head coach with the best in-game adjustments and for running the best offense. His right-hand man David Adelman got some votes for the league’s top assistant coach.

Nuggets

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets with the Michael Jorda...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic requested Adam Silver to host an NBA game in Serbia

Nikola Jokic would like the Denver Nuggets to play an NBA game in Serbia before his playing days are up, per Adam Silver

4 days ago

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets main group outplays the champs in preseason debut

The Nuggets lost to the Celtics 107-103 to tip off the 2024 NBA Preseason in Abu Dhabi but the game mostly featured bench players

4 days ago

Ish Smith Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Member of Nuggets title team retires from NBA, takes hoops job

Former Denver Nuggets guard and forever an NBA champion Ish Smith is retiring after 14 years in the league, but he will take a scouting gig

5 days ago

Nuggets Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets spend hump day with camels in the middle east

The Nuggets are getting set for their preseason opener, which just happens to be slated to take place in Abu Dhabi

6 days ago

Former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo poses with his family in front of his banner during his ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets legend Dikembe Mutombo dies of cancer at 58

The Hall of Famer famous for his high-flying defense, finger wags and humanitarian efforts has passed away

8 days ago

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma Thunder is restrained by referee John Goble #30 from Jamal Mur...

Jake Shapiro

Westbrook is open about pushing Murray in new Nuggets role

If Jesse Palmer was around and there were roses in the room for first impressions, Russell Westbrook would've scored a flower

12 days ago

Nikola Jokic litters the polls in anonymous NBA GM survey