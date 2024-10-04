Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic requested Adam Silver to host an NBA game in Serbia

Oct 4, 2024, 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic would like the Denver Nuggets to play an NBA game in Serbia before his playing days are up, as the commissioner of the league Adam Silver shared that the three-time MVP is among a group of stars that has requested a game coming to their country.

One could make a pretty easy case that the four best players in the NBA right now are all internationals but only one of the quartet’s countries regularly see basketball top league regularly visits. And that’s Canada’s Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander. For Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Slovenia’s Luka Doncic and Serbia’s Jokic; they have entire countries back home begging for a chance to see their stars suit up for club while back in country.

“I’d like to mention that Nikola and Luka have both asked if the NBA could come to Serbia or Slovenia,” Silver said, via Mozzart Sport.

But Silver cut off any speculation before it really could begin.

“It’s a difficult task because hosting these games is incredibly resource-intensive and, frankly, doesn’t make financial sense as a one-off event,” Silver noted. “It works in places like Mexico City, Paris, or here in Abu Dhabi because it’s part of a long-term initiative.”

The Nuggets played the Celtics on Friday to start the preseason as the NBA deepens its partnership with the UAE. And for Silver’s case, most of these international games are about growing the sport where featuring Jokic, Giannis or Luka in their home country is more celebration than a chance to make new fans.

“I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of fans in Serbia, Slovenia, and Greece, as well as the efforts of players like Jokic, [Giannis] Antetokounmpo, and Doncic to bring NBA games to their home countries,” Siver said. “But it’s not easy to organize. We’ll continue to consider it in the future, though the cost of organizing these events is increasing every year. I do want to find a way to honor these great players.”

So it may not happen but at least it’s on the table. We’ll have to hope Jokic gets that amazing moment in Serbia while wearing the pickaxes.

