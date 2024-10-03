Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Member of Nuggets title team retires from NBA, takes hoops job

Oct 3, 2024, 1:04 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Nuggets guard and forever an NBA champion Ish Smith is hanging up his sneakers after 14 years in the league but he will stick around to join the Washington Wizards as a pro scout.

Smith only spent one year in Colorado but such was life in his nomadic NBA career where he played for a record 13 teams. It’s not because the guard wasn’t wanted but rather that he was very much wanted by a variety of different teams for a lot of reasons. For instance, after leaving the Nuggets where he was a veteran third-string guard on a title team, he joined the lowly Charlotte Hornets to help some of the young players. There he appeared in 43 games until being waived at the trade deadline in February. But he was unable to get a new gig after his stay in Carolina.

Smith, 36, was undrafted out of Wake Forest and ended up playing 805 regular season games and 23 more in the playoffs. The short guard who joins the Wizards front office had two separate stints in D.C. He also played for the Rockets, Grizzlies, Warriors, Magic, Bucks, Suns, Thunder, Sixers, Pelicans and Pistons in addition to the stops in Denver and Charlotte. For his career, Smith averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

Four of those playoff games came for the Nuggets, though it wasn’t much more than garbage time minutes. Smith played 43 games in Denver, again mostly in garbage time but had a few standout games where he was a key backup.

Smith is the first player from the Nuggets first championship team to retire—only minor players from that team, Jack White and Davon Reed are even no longer playing in the NBA. Both Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan will likely join Smith in retirement very soon.

Nuggets

Nuggets Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets spend hump day with camels in the middle east

The Nuggets are getting set for their preseason opener, which just happens to be slated to take place in Abu Dhabi

1 day ago

Former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo poses with his family in front of his banner during his ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets legend Dikembe Mutombo dies of cancer at 58

The Hall of Famer famous for his high-flying defense, finger wags and humanitarian efforts has passed away

3 days ago

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma Thunder is restrained by referee John Goble #30 from Jamal Mur...

Jake Shapiro

Westbrook is open about pushing Murray in new Nuggets role

If Jesse Palmer was around and there were roses in the room for first impressions, Russell Westbrook would've scored a flower

7 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Michael Porter Jr. takes blame for Nuggets series loss to Wolves

At Nuggets media day, what happened several months ago was still fresh on Michael Porter Jr.'s mind after Denver's stunning loss to Minnesota

7 days ago

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets are ready to work on extension

Aaron Gordon can start negotiating a new contract come Friday and he's ready to talk with the Denver Nuggets about staying

7 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts to shoot over Julian Strawther #3 of the Denver Nugge...

Jake Shapiro

Malone keeps the Nuggets starting two-guard spot open for now

The Nuggets have a opening in their starting five and it's still listed on the team's job board as the preseason began

7 days ago

Member of Nuggets title team retires from NBA, takes hoops job