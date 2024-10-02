Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets spend hump day with camels in the middle east

Oct 2, 2024, 2:48 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are getting set for their preseason opener, which just happens to be slated to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates against the Boston Celtics.

The two games between the last two NBA Champions to help get them prepared for the 2024-25 season were announced back in March. The Nuggets landed in the area earlier this week and on Wednesday the team practiced then had dinner in the desert and got to ride on some camels. The Nuggets shared the images of the fellas having fun, including new Nuggets player Russell Westbrook smiling on one of the animals. There were also a posing Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson plus a team photo. None came out of Nikola Jokic, but yet again, we didn’t see any of the camels with a chariot behind them which is the MVP’s preferred way to use a horse.

 

 

The two contests between Denver and Boston are at Etihad Arena and will take place Friday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. both Colorado time. The last two years many expected these teams to meet in the NBA Finals but it hasn’t happened so maybe the third time is the charm, which would mean the season would start and end with these two teams facing each other.

For the Nuggets it’s the first chance to see Westbrook and Dario Saric in Nuggets uniforms while we will see the return of Vlatko Cancar and find out where Jamal Murry is health-wise. Boston has had a strange offseason for a title team with many of their players staying active as Olympic team members.

The Nuggets practiced and also hung out with some kids around hoops already in UAE.

 

And there’s also a video going around of Jokic enjoying himself after the day out in the desert.

 

