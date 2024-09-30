Close
Nuggets legend Dikembe Mutombo dies of cancer at 58

Sep 30, 2024, 9:27 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo poses with his family in front of his banner during his ...

Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Hall of Famer famous for his high-flying defense, finger wags and humanitarian efforts has passed away, the NBA announced Dikembe Mutombo died at age 58 on Monday.

Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022. He played 18 NBA seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He played more for the Nuggets than any of the rest at 391 games over five seasons in the early 1990s, including 15 playoff games—some of which where he led Denver to a historic eight-seed over one-seed upset over the Sonics.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year, one of which was won in Denver, was voted to three All-NBA selections and played in eight All-Star Games. In NBA history he ranks 20th in rebounds (12,359) and finished with 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830.) Despite only five seasons in Denver his win shares rank 10th best in Nuggets history and he’s first in the team’s books for blocks and rebounds per game.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

YouTube video

 

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life,” Silver said in his statement. “I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by D

ikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”‘

Mutombo’s No. 55 hangs at Ball Arena, his impact on the game of basketball and sport in Africa will echo for generations.

