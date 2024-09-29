Close
BUFFS

Deion Sanders ‘loss of words’ with pride after big Buffs win

Sep 28, 2024, 6:20 PM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes may have scored their most impressive win of the Deion Sanders Era on Saturday, blowing out UCF 48-21, who were hosting as two-touchdown favorites.

Not only was the score in being the Buffs’ largest margin of victory under Coach Prime notable but so too was the style in which they accomplished the victory. CU moved to 4-1 behind a balanced offense coupled with a stifling and playmaking defense.

On the back of a season-high 128 yards on the ground and four forced turnovers from the defense Colorado jumped out to a nice early lead and never looked back in the second half.

“My God, they worked their butts off this weekend,” Sanders exclaimed while talking to FOX just after the final whistle. “You see the results of it… I am so proud of these young men. You have no idea. I mean, I’m lost for words. I really am.”

A man of many words and famous catch-phrases was blown away by his team’s performance. For good reason, it was CU’s largest margin of victory in a road game since a 34-0 effort in Norman back in 2005. That’s back when the Buffs were some of the top dogs in the sport. And they looked like one of the best programs in the sport on Saturday, highlighted by a Heisman candidate and coached by a captivating leader.

“We protected and we were able to run the ball. We were able to stop the run on several occasions. We gave up a couple of explosions, but this is one of the first times that offensively, defensively, as well as special teams, we came all at the same time, collectively,” Prime said on FOX. “And I’m proud of the coaches, I’m proud of the young men and all our believers, man, we gotta we had so many fans out here, and I’m thankful for it.”

To say it was Knight and day against UCF compared to the Husking Colorado took a few weeks ago in Lincoln would be an understatement.

“I feel like we’re trending in the right direction,” Sanders said in his postgame press conference. “Great hires, bringing the right guys in with the right attitude and work ethic. I love where we are as a program. Could we be better? Of course. We’re trending in the right direction.”

The Buffaloes now roam into the bye likely to at least get a bunch of votes in the AP Poll if not enter the Top 25 altogether. They’ll host Kansas State in Boulder in two weeks, the Wildcats are 4-1 coming off a big win over fellow standout team Oklahoma State and KSU has playoff aspirations. K-State also has a bye, setting up a giant matchup in Boulder in 14 days.

