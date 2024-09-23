Peyton Manning dons full Tennessee uni to lead Morgan Wallen out

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning did something pretty darn cool with country superstar Morgan Wallen on Sunday night.

Wallen was playing in Knoxville, specifically at Neyland Stadium. That’s where Manning enjoyed tremendous success as the University of Tennessee quarterback from 1994-1997.

So what did Manning do? He put on his full Tennessee uniform to lead Wallen onto stage before his concert. The video might give you goosebumps.

This is incredible. Peyton Manning came out in his Tennessee football uniform with @MorganWallen tonight in Neyland Stadium. Video via @AustinPriceless. pic.twitter.com/ekB84BVFT9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2024

Manning putting on the helmet in the middle of the video is so classically him. He looked like he was ready to go play a football game for the Volunteers, not enjoy a concert.

Manning threw for more than 11,000 yards during his time with Tennessee and also had 89 career touchdown passes. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

He obviously enjoyed tremendous success with the Colts before finishing his career in Denver, going to two Super Bowls and winning one, his final NFL game ever in Super Bowl 50. Manning engineered historic offenses with the Broncos, including winning the 2013 MVP award.

And with Manning was none other than Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan host Brandon Stokley. Stoke shared some photos before the show.

What an amazing night to be in Knoxville. And you can bet Stokley will have some stories about Manning’s entrance when he’s back in town.