Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Peyton Manning dons full Tennessee uni to lead Morgan Wallen out

Sep 23, 2024, 12:22 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning did something pretty darn cool with country superstar Morgan Wallen on Sunday night.

Wallen was playing in Knoxville, specifically at Neyland Stadium. That’s where Manning enjoyed tremendous success as the University of Tennessee quarterback from 1994-1997.

So what did Manning do? He put on his full Tennessee uniform to lead Wallen onto stage before his concert. The video might give you goosebumps.

Manning putting on the helmet in the middle of the video is so classically him. He looked like he was ready to go play a football game for the Volunteers, not enjoy a concert.

Manning threw for more than 11,000 yards during his time with Tennessee and also had 89 career touchdown passes. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

He obviously enjoyed tremendous success with the Colts before finishing his career in Denver, going to two Super Bowls and winning one, his final NFL game ever in Super Bowl 50. Manning engineered historic offenses with the Broncos, including winning the 2013 MVP award.

And with Manning was none other than Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan host Brandon Stokley. Stoke shared some photos before the show.

What an amazing night to be in Knoxville. And you can bet Stokley will have some stories about Manning’s entrance when he’s back in town.

Broncos

Broncos pass rush...

Andrew Mason

Is the Broncos pass rush coming back for good?

With 11 sacks already this season, the Broncos are off to their best pass-rushing start in 8 years. Can they sustain it?

8 minutes ago

Sean Payton Todd Bowles Broncos win...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton gets national praise for bold decision in Broncos win

Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" named Broncos boss Sean Payton his NFL Coach of the Week on Monday morning

24 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos hugs Tua Tagovailoa ...

Jake Shapiro

Schefter: Miami could target two quarterbacks with Broncos ties

Things change quick in the NFL and Miami went from star QB into an abyss of backups—that's where the Broncos come in

2 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Payton’s confidence in Nix leads to the Broncos first win

Sean Payton turned Bo Nix loose against the Buccaneers and the rookie quarterback proved his head coach right, leading Denver to a win

8 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos finally treated Courtland Sutton like a No. 1 receiver

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the year in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I like when the plan comes together for the Broncos. It’s one game, but it’s a good step towards building momentum on the season. I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top […]

8 hours ago

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: Dondrea Tillman #92 and P.J. Locke #6 of the Denver Broncos sack Baker Ma...

James Merilatt

Forget about the offense; the Broncos defense is the key to success

It's not about Bo Nix, Sean Payton and the offense; instead, Denver's path to victories in 2024 is all about the other side of the ball

11 hours ago

Peyton Manning dons full Tennessee uni to lead Morgan Wallen out