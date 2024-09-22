Close
BRONCOS

Frank Crum in uniform for first time as Broncos face Bucs

Sep 22, 2024, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:37 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

TAMPA, Fla. — Frank Crum could be needed Sunday.

The Wyoming rookie offensive tackle, who made the 53-player roster after an up-and-down preseason, will be on the gameday active list for the first time as a professional when the Denver Broncos battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Frank Crum is needed because of the domino effect that followed Mike McGlinchey suffering a sprained MCL last Sunday, forcing him to injured reserve. Second-year veteran Alex Palczewski moved up to the starting lineup to replace McGlinchey, leaving the Broncos in need of another reserve tackle.

That needed is heightened by the likely use of packages with an extra tackle, with veteran Matt Peart occasionally checking in as eligible as he did several times last week.

There were no other surprises on the Broncos’ inactive list. The team ruled out JL Skinner on Friday, leading to the Saturday promotion of Tanner McAlister to the active roster.

BEYOND FRANK CRUM: THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • S JL Skinner
  • DL Enyi Uwazurike
  • WR Devaughn Vele
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

BUCS:

  • TE Devin Culp
  • RT Luke Goedeke
  • WR Kameron Johnson
  • DL Calijah Kancey
  • OLB Jose Ramierz
  • DL Vita Vea
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.

