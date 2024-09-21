Baron Browning ruled out for Broncos in Week 3

The Denver Broncos ruled out Baron Browning on Friday, and that news was in no way a surprise.

The fourth-year edge rusher didn’t practice at all this week after suffering a foot injury in the first half of the Broncos’ 13-6 loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

And an indication of his potential availability — or lack thereof — came Wednesday when the team elevated practice-squad edge rusher Dondrea Tillman to the 53-player roster, filling the roster spot created when Mike McGlinchey landed on injured reserve due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Tillman stood out for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League in 2024. He also spent 2023 with the Stallions, then in the USFL.

Browning’s absence likely pushes third-year player Nik Bonitto back into the starting lineup. But it also pushes third-round pick Jonah Elliss into a more prominent role — especially given that the Broncos should continue rotating their edge rushers liberally when they play Sunday’s game in the stifling humidity of Tampa.

“Jonah has been a good addition, has been playing well for us and has been playing well in the kicking game. Nik, the same way,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “Tillman is certainly someone who we felt strongly about, and we know exactly what he provides.”

BROWNING NOT THE ONLY BRONCOS PLAYER OUT

Denver also ruled out safety JL Skinner, a special-teams standout in Weeks 1 and 2. Skinner suffered an ankle injury last week.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already ruled out three starters: right tackle Luke Goedeke, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is also listed as doubtful after practicing on a limited basis Friday. The absences of Kancey and Vea leave the Bucs’ defensive front depleted, and should give the Broncos’ struggling offensive line a chance to find its footing after a frustrating fortnight to open the season.