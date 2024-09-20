Why no-huddle should be a bigger part of Broncos attack

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the Denver Broncos, hope can emerge from a desperate situation — not unlike the ones the team has faced in the dying moments of games in which they trail by two scores and accelerate the tempo to catch up.

Because when the Broncos go no-huddle, their results are markedly better.

Now, the defense played by opponents matters. But even when looking at other portions of the games and seeing when the Broncos introduce no-huddle into the equation, a pattern is developing: When they go no-huddle in a drive even once, they are generally more successful.

And as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi notes, there’s a possible lesson — and it’s not strictly about tempo and the fact that no-huddle series usually see fewer substitutions.

“The two minutes usually [has] plays that Bo’s got a lot of reps on,” Lombardi said Thursday. “So, I think just taking that lesson, I think when he’s comfortable, he’s going to play better.

“And so, just make sure that the play — that he’s comfortable with what we’re doing. And I think that’s as much of it as anything.”

THE BRONCOS ARE MORE EFFICIENT ACROSS THE BOARD WHEN THEY INCORPORATE NO-HUDDLE

In 26 possessions this season, the Broncos have incorporated at least one no-huddle play on 11 of them. And on a per-possession basis, the difference is stark.

NET YARDS PER POSSESSION

With no-huddle: 34.09 yards

Without no-huddle: 9.20 yards

POINTS PER POSSESSION

With no-huddle: 1.19

Without no-huddle: 0.60

FIRST DOWNS PER POSSESSION

With no-huddle: 1.73

Without no-huddle: 0.47

What’s more, let’s consider the Broncos on a per-play basis on the 11 possessions with no-huddle compared with the 15 possessions without it:

PASSING

With no-huddle at least once on the possession: 5.51 yards per pass play

Without no-huddle on the possession: 2.91 yards per pass play

AVERAGE PER DROPBACK (INCLUDING QB SCRAMBLES)

With no-huddle at least once on the possession: 5.87 yards

Without no-huddle on the possession: 2.94 yards

DESIGNED RUNS (TO RUNNING BACKS)

With no-huddle at least once on the possession: 3.60 yards per attempt (54 yards on 15 carries)

Without no-huddle on the possession: 2.45 yards per attempt (49 yards on 20 carries)

AVERAGE PER PLAY

With no-huddle at least once on the possession: 5.38 yards

Without no-huddle on the possession: 2.77

Look, the no-huddle numbers are nothing about which to write home — especially in points and first downs. One of the reasons why the PPP is lower than you would expect compared with the net yards per possession is because three of the 11 no-huddle possessions ended in turnovers: two Bo Nix interceptions and a Jaleel McLaughlin fumble.

But given that no-huddle snaps typically involve minimal to no substitutions, this offers a look into how simplifying the pre-snap process can make the entire operation run smoother.

And the proof is in the pudding of the disparities.

Bo Nix has been effective late in games in the two-minute offense, so Broncos OC Joe Lombardi was asked if there was anything to take from that & apply to the rest of the game: "The two minutes usually [has] plays that Bo's got a lot of reps on, so I think just taking that… pic.twitter.com/6lgmucmhLw — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 19, 2024