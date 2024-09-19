Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

NBA Cup courts leak including a much more subtle Nuggets one

Sep 19, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

We know what the Denver Nuggets will look like when they take the court for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament and now we know what the surface will look like when they’re playing in that competition too—that is if the leaks are to be believed.

A Facebook user using assets from NBA 2K25 found Ball Arena’s court for this fall’s NBA Cup. Last season the league surprised folks with loud and colorful courts to distinguish the competition from other regular season games. The rectangle base two-tone look with the Cup featured on the midline and in the paint, has been touched up for its second go around.

This year the Nuggets won’t be playing on a sea of blue with a yellow stripe—they’ll have a toned down wood with the pickaxes where a “5280” was last fall. Also in the wood shades is a subtle “Mile High City” with the court being bordered by red. Then there’s the cups back where they were last year.

The NBA wants teams wearing their City jerseys during the Cup meaning the two features go hand in hand somewhat. Last year it was clear that the Nuggets court and jersey matched, though it wasn’t great on the eyes. This year’s jersey may be worse but the court is better and the two may combine for a more traditional feel as compared to some of the other jersey and court parings around the league.

Speaking of, here’s a sample of some other NBA Cup courts, which seem to be based on circles instead of rectangles this year plus each team has a unique element that’s been made to be a bit low-key.

The NBA Cup tips for the Nuggets on Nov. 15, with Denver’s first home game in the completion coming a week later on Nov. 22. The Nuggets will host the Mavericks and Warriors in the tournament and travel to play the Pelicans and Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray was injured during last year’s NBA Cup, ending any real hope for the Nuggets to advance to the later rounds which are in Las Vegas.

Nuggets

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Awful alternate Nuggets jerseys for this season may have leaked

When the Nuggets debut their new city edition jersey anyone seeing them will want to turn away—if the leaks of the new "5280" jersey are real

1 day ago

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

The Jamal Murray extension was the best scenario for both sides

The Denver Nuggets extended their championship window on Saturday by extending star point guard Jamal Murray

12 days ago

Jamal Murray extension...

Will Petersen

Report: Jamal Murray and the Nuggets lock in massive extension

The Jamal Murray extension had been a point of contention all summer, but it's now been inked with Murray getting his $208 million

12 days ago

Michael Malone Nuggets...

Will Petersen

NBA insider hearing ‘rumblings’ of issues with Malone, Nuggets GM

It appears Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth might not be on the same page; Zach Lowe has now said it out loud

14 days ago

Bronze medalist winner Nikola Jokic (L) celebrates during Celebration Of Serbia Olympic Team...

Jake Shapiro

Extremely cute photo of Nikola Jokic chasing child goes viral

Nikola Jokic was a part of the big celebration of Goran Dragic's basketball career last weekend, taking part in his retirement send-off game with many other hoops stars.

20 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic is top-rated player in NBA 2K25, but worse than last year

Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player in this year's NBA 2K25 game, that's what they're saying after rating the Denver Nuggets star a 97

24 days ago

NBA Cup courts leak including a much more subtle Nuggets one