NBA Cup courts leak including a much more subtle Nuggets one

We know what the Denver Nuggets will look like when they take the court for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament and now we know what the surface will look like when they’re playing in that competition too—that is if the leaks are to be believed.

A Facebook user using assets from NBA 2K25 found Ball Arena’s court for this fall’s NBA Cup. Last season the league surprised folks with loud and colorful courts to distinguish the competition from other regular season games. The rectangle base two-tone look with the Cup featured on the midline and in the paint, has been touched up for its second go around.

This year the Nuggets won’t be playing on a sea of blue with a yellow stripe—they’ll have a toned down wood with the pickaxes where a “5280” was last fall. Also in the wood shades is a subtle “Mile High City” with the court being bordered by red. Then there’s the cups back where they were last year.

I'm not the biggest fan of the Nuggets becoming a more red team, but I do like this court much more than last year. I love using different wood shades/finishes for court design. NBA Cup Court leak, source: https://t.co/TfIzCme8yx pic.twitter.com/WzQ31SlqDE — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 19, 2024

The NBA wants teams wearing their City jerseys during the Cup meaning the two features go hand in hand somewhat. Last year it was clear that the Nuggets court and jersey matched, though it wasn’t great on the eyes. This year’s jersey may be worse but the court is better and the two may combine for a more traditional feel as compared to some of the other jersey and court parings around the league.

Speaking of, here’s a sample of some other NBA Cup courts, which seem to be based on circles instead of rectangles this year plus each team has a unique element that’s been made to be a bit low-key.

This year’s NBA Cup courts are SO much better than last year’s pic.twitter.com/RUQ4cSAcxs — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) September 19, 2024

The NBA Cup tips for the Nuggets on Nov. 15, with Denver’s first home game in the completion coming a week later on Nov. 22. The Nuggets will host the Mavericks and Warriors in the tournament and travel to play the Pelicans and Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray was injured during last year’s NBA Cup, ending any real hope for the Nuggets to advance to the later rounds which are in Las Vegas.