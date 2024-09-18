Awful alternate Nuggets jerseys for this season may have leaked

When the Denver Nuggets debut their new city edition jersey for this winter anyone seeing them will want to turn away, that is if the leaks of the coming “5280” jersey are real.

In what looks to be the latest disaster in Nike’s clearly lackluster attempt at creating new brand elements for the Nuggets, a spin off of last year’s Mile High City altitude seems to be on the way. In a league-wide leak from a social media account based on shoe culture, the 2024-25 NBA City Edition Jerseys look to be the worst ones yet. It’s hard to say that the Nuggets got the short end of the stick as almost all these uniforms are atrocious but Denver’s is certainly among the worst.

The coming Nuggets jersey looks like a weather radar barfed on a topographic map that they lazily slapped the Mile High City’s altitude on the front. Anyways…

Here’s the new Nuggets jersey:

The jersey comes as a contrast to last year’s black city uniform with blue mountain stripes on the chest that were highlighted by a yellow “5280” and a white number on the shoulder. Making there five or six numbers and no letters on the front side of the jersey deepening on the player. Of course, it is Mile High City Basketball so that’s what the 5280 is about but as a team that already literally has that phrase on its chest of another uniform so it would be nice to see more Denver or Nuggets rather than some highly localized numbers. Other teams have nicknames or gimmick type things on their jerseys too like “Lake Show” and “Heat Culture” while it may be jarring for those franchises to go so off their classic brands, the Nuggets have a lot of history too. Every time they dive back into their roots, their uniforms are a hit—every time the team strays away—well you can still get those dud red and yellow mountain ones at any thrift store around town.

It’s a real shame what Nike has done to NBA uniforms and this is coming from somebody who wants wilder looks in sports and loves Nike. The last 10 years have basically eroded any sort of consistent look from most teams to the point where it’s hard to glance at a TV at a sports bar and say who is playing before reading the scorebug. Heck, if you’re a Nuggets fan and they’re playing a Game 7 at home what color do you even wear to match your fellow fans?

LEAKED: The 2024-25 NBA ‘City Edition’ uniforms have been leaked! Who’s got the best jersey? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eSzvKyGxWo — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) September 17, 2024

It seems as though not only the concept of having a new uniform every single year as a fourth alternate to the main home, road and third jersey has run its course with the designers running out of ideas. Of course, soccer teams replace their kits nearly every year but the changes are almost always subtle and keep in line with the team’s brand. The Nuggets, well they’re always going to have pictures of those two years of their best player ever’s prime with him rocking “5280” on his chest—and given Nike’s ideas seems to come in cycles of threes, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a third year of this style of jersey perhaps in red again too.

All Nuggets fans want at the end of the day are more rainbow skylines or pickaxes—wait another year to buy merch it seems.