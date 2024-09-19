Valeri Nichushkin questions the story at Avalanche media day

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin isn’t with the team right now.

That doesn’t mean questions weren’t flying about him at the Avs media day on Wednesday.

Colorado opens training camp on Thursday, but Nichushkin won’t be there. The talented but troubled winger is still serving a six-month suspension handed down by the NHL during last season’s playoffs. Nichushkin is currently in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Nichushkin was suspended on May 13, so technically it looks like he could return to the club on Nov. 13. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar opened up about the team welcoming him back, and is also hoping to get some more clarification from the league on when exactly he can return.

"He's obviously an impact player for us. It's hurt the last couple of playoffs with him being gone," Bednar said.

“He’s obviously an impact player for us. It’s hurt the last couple of playoffs with him being gone,” Bednar said.

But after incidents against the Kraken in the 2023 playoffs and the Stars in the 2024 playoffs, Avalanche fans rightly have wondered if Nichushkin can be welcomed back. Bednar said there will be an element of “forgiveness” needed from the team, but also stressed that Nichushkin is a good teammate who does care.

Still, Bednar know Nichushkin has burned the Avalanche twice, and he has to stay out of trouble. As for how the guys in the locker room will embrace him, Bednar said he can’t speak for everyone.

Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon met with the media as well, and was pretty blunt on his feelings about the situation.

Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon met with the media as well, and was pretty blunt on his feelings about the situation. MacKinnon is coming off an MVP performance, winning the Hart Trophy, but doesn’t feel like Nichushkin owes the team much of an explanation.

"Nothing," MacKinnon said on what he wants to hear from Nichushkin. "I don't think we need to hear anything. I can't speak for everybody, but hopefully he when he gets back, I'm sure he'll be in awesome shape like he always is."

“Nothing,” MacKinnon said on what he wants to hear from Nichushkin. “I don’t think we need to hear anything. I can’t speak for everybody, but hopefully he when he gets back, I’m sure he’ll be in awesome shape like he always is.”

And as for Avs stud defenseman Cale Makar, he’s here to offer Nichushkin support along with the rest of his teammates.

"We trust in his process and that he's done the right things to get better," Makar said. "We're going to welcome him back to the best of our abilities."

“We trust in his process and that he’s done the right things to get better,” Makar said. “We’re going to welcome him back to the best of our abilities.”

Clearly, the Avalanche are willing to give Valeri Nichushkin a third chance. At this point, they don’t have much of a choice, but Nichushkin must prove he’s serious about winning hockey, and making the right decisions off the ice.