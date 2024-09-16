Broncos running game is the team’s biggest problem

The Denver Broncos just can’t find a way to win. In their first home game of the season, the Broncos lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 13-6.

The Broncos are 0-2 to begin the Bo Nix era, and head coach Sean Payton seems to be unable to jumpstart the offense.

After the game, Payton was brutally honest about his team’s performance.

“It was obviously a disappointing loss. I think we went into the game expecting more of a low-scoring game. We felt it was going to be very important for us to be patient with the run game and play field position. We had some things that really hurt us obviously. Offensively, we were not near good enough. Our third-down numbers, I think, were two-of-something. We turned the ball over once. I thought we played good defense. We gave up some yards. We have a big play in the second half down six, we bust an assignment in a route, and we throw an interception. I think that hurt us. It was disappointing. I just finished telling the coaches that that side of the ball needs to get cleaned up. That starts with me. We have to start really looking at who we are asking to do what. It was frustrating because there were certain elements that went according to plan field position-wise. Our inability to score and convert third downs ultimately hurt us,” Payton said.

Here are three observations from the Broncos loss to the Steelers in Week 2.

***

Bad Habits Forming?

The team is doing little to help Nix. This season is all about learning if Nix can be a franchise quarterback, and they need to start helping him more on offense so his confidence is not shaken. Moreso, the Broncos need to make sure that Nix does not pick up any bad habits along the way.

Nix was self-sacking against the Steelers, and that’s not a bad thing. However, you needed to see him keep his feet more often to try and make a play. When Nix did go down without getting hit, there was not a direct threat of him getting blasted by a defender. It’s an interesting thing that occurred a couple of times, and I’m not sure if Nix was coached to do that.

He’s got 61 games of starting experience in college, and Nix does not have many bad habits as a passer. Sure, his game is not perfect, but there are not mechanical issues that he needs to clear up like other rookie quarterbacks. Over the first two games with the Broncos, I’ve seen some plays from Nix that are not like him. It’s not just the odd self sacks, there are times he’s flat-footed when he throws (although he was better against the Steelers) and other times where he feels pressure when it’s not there. I’d like Payton to do a better job calling plays so Nix looks more comfortable on the football field.

Payton knows they must maintain the quarterback’s confidence.

“I think it depends on their personality. I think he has the right makeup and personality. He is running around and he is competing. There is a missed protection late in the game. Those are frustrating things. I said this a week ago, we need to be better around him. Listen, this guy has been through it. It would be different if he had not.” Payton said.

***

Not Running Enough

It would be nice if the Broncos could run the ball. Over two games, Nix is the team’s leading rusher. He can run, but you don’t want your rookie quarterback to lead the way on the ground.

Javonte Williams still isn’t averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Against the Steelers, he wasn’t even close to that number. Williams led the team in carries with 11, but he only gained 17 yards (1.5 yards per carry). After two games, it’s safe to say that he’s not the same player he used to be. He’s further removed from his devastating 2022 knee injury, but Williams may never regain the form he had during his rookie season.

Jaleel McLaughlin can’t break a tackle. He’s not a pile pusher as a small back, but McLaughlin needs to keep his feet upon contact. Against the Steelers, McLaughlin was not much of a weapon. He got three carries that he was only able to muster six yards on. As a speedy back, McLaughlin must be better – especially if his touches are limited.

Payton admits the lack of rushing ultimately rests with him.

“How many snaps at the half? So seven-of-20. We just have to keep looking at it and that starts with me. I am calling the plays,” Payton said.

***

Confidence Still Abounds

The team still believes in Nix. It’s only been two games, so it’s not a surprise the team believes in their young passer. This team has bought into Nix’s ability as the starter when he won the job in the preseason, and that has not been shaken over two weeks of inconsistent play.

The locker room felt better last week than I thought it would. This team has been losing for some time, but the youth on the roster is excited for a new day. I was glad to see how players were focused in the locker room leading up to the Steelers game, but this is a results-based business. The Broncos need to win for their confidence to maintain – and to grow.

Two road trips could help galvanize the team. Also, since they’ve struggled – and many in the national media are jumping off their bandwagon – that could help bring them together. It’s an “us against the world” mentality, and that’s something the players could use to their advantage.

After the game, wide receiver Courtland Sutton sounded confidence in his teammate’s confidence.

“Multiple reasons, but I’ve seen the work ethic of every single one of the guys in this locker room practice squad included, has put in throughout the entirety of training camp and in practice. I see the work that goes into it. I see what time guys show up to the facility in the mornings. When it’s an off day I see the work guys put in during those days. I see the dedication that guys put into the prep that guys do to make sure they are ready for the games. When you see that and you know you have guys that are dedicated and love this game and love what it take to be able to be successful you know you can have the confidence and faith that we will show up and have success. Yes we fell short the last couple of weeks, but there is no waiver, because I know the guys will continue to show up and go to work the way they have and we will go into the meeting tomorrow with a mindset of it wasn’t perfect, what do I need to do to make sure I’m taking accountability for my mistakes so that moving forward we can have as much success as we possibly can.” Sutton said.

