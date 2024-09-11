Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle

By this point, you know Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix didn’t have the NFL debut he wanted against the Seattle Seahawks.

That doesn’t mean it was all bad.

Nix met with the media on Wednesday as Denver shifts their attention to the Steelers, and noted that both times the Broncos needed points late in the first half and in the second half, they got them.

“Absolutely. Those moments were critical in the game, they provided points in big opportunities. Our two, two-minute drives actually turned into 10 points, so that’s really important throughout a game,” Nix said.

Before halftime, Nix found Josh Reynolds on a tricky throw down the sideline for 25 yards that put kicker Wil Lutz into field-goal range. That sent the Broncos into the break up 13-9.

And then trailing 26-13 with five minutes to go, Nix gave the Broncos a chance. He hit both Courtland Sutton and Reynolds twice to ultimately get Denver down to Seattle’s four-yard-line. Nix would then run the ball into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

“We’ve just got to find ways to do that the rest of the time. But I thought that’s a good point. That was a critical catch to Josh before half for three points and then the slants to Courtland and Josh on that (last) drive were huge for a touchdown,” Nix said.

Nix is right the Broncos need to be more efficient the rest of the game. They went just 5-18 on third-down and punted the football eight times. Nix also threw two interceptions.

Still, when things were a little more “off-schedule” and Nix had to make plays with the clock ticking down, he was able to do it. That’s at least one encouraging aspect from the 26-20 loss to the Seahawks.