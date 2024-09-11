Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle

Sep 11, 2024, 4:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

By this point, you know Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix didn’t have the NFL debut he wanted against the Seattle Seahawks.

That doesn’t mean it was all bad.

Nix met with the media on Wednesday as Denver shifts their attention to the Steelers, and noted that both times the Broncos needed points late in the first half and in the second half, they got them.

“Absolutely. Those moments were critical in the game, they provided points in big opportunities. Our two, two-minute drives actually turned into 10 points, so that’s really important throughout a game,” Nix said.

Before halftime, Nix found Josh Reynolds on a tricky throw down the sideline for 25 yards that put kicker Wil Lutz into field-goal range. That sent the Broncos into the break up 13-9.

And then trailing 26-13 with five minutes to go, Nix gave the Broncos a chance. He hit both Courtland Sutton and Reynolds twice to ultimately get Denver down to Seattle’s four-yard-line. Nix would then run the ball into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

“We’ve just got to find ways to do that the rest of the time. But I thought that’s a good point. That was a critical catch to Josh before half for three points and then the slants to Courtland and Josh on that (last) drive were huge for a touchdown,” Nix said.

Nix is right the Broncos need to be more efficient the rest of the game. They went just 5-18 on third-down and punted the football eight times. Nix also threw two interceptions.

Still, when things were a little more “off-schedule” and Nix had to make plays with the clock ticking down, he was able to do it. That’s at least one encouraging aspect from the 26-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Broncos

Broncos RB Audric Estimé...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos rookie running back out several weeks with injury

The Denver Broncos will be without rookie running back Audric Estime for at least the next four weeks; he's out with an ankle injury

4 hours ago

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton dismissive of any emotions on Russell Wilson return

"We're not playing tennis or golf. We're playing a team game and we're focused on the Steelers," Sean Payton said of Russell Wilson

5 hours ago

Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles among five Broncos not practicing

X-rays and an MRI on the injured ankle of Garett Bolles were negative this week, but he was one of five Broncos not practicing Wednesday

5 hours ago

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers tab Broncos as underdogs for Bo Nix Denver debut

It'll be a big day for QBs in Denver come Sunday, when the future of the Broncos Bo Nix looks across the field and sees Russell Wilson

8 hours ago

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has gotten the better of Mike Tomlin as no other coach has

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin haven't faced often, but a pattern has developed that favors the Broncos and their head coach.

17 hours ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos did something Sunday that has never happened before

And no, what the Broncos did on Sunday that was entirely new didn't involve Bo Nix and a low yardage-per-attempt figure.

20 hours ago

Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle