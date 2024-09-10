Close
BRONCOS

Steelers preparing for Russell Wilson to not start against Broncos

Sep 10, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Russell Wilson attempt at revenge could be dead on arrival.

The former Denver Broncos starting quarterback continues to struggle with a calf injury that has bothered him since training camp, and after missing last Sunday’s season opener, all signs point to him remaining on the sideline when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Denver this Sunday.

“As I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin [Fields] is going to be our quarterback,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told Pittsburgh-area reporters at a press conference Tuesday. “I think that’s the appropriate way to do it.

“Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt. He’s not available to us. So, as you guys know as a general practice, I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness.”

And the quarterback available to Tomlin is Justin Fields, who started Sunday as Pittsburgh eked out an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Wilson spent the game on the sideline, in uniform as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Tomlin did say that Wilson “feels better” now than he did during the weekend. But the veteran quarterback must show that he can successfully operate despite a calf injury that has bothered him since training camp.

“Over the course of the week, we’ll be analyzing whether he’s capable of protecting himself, whether he’s capable of being productive,” Tomlin said. “When we get to those points, that’s when we’ll ponder his inclusion or not, and when that happens will probably be a component of that equation.

“… Russ is not expected to work in totality [Wednesday] — to what degree, I do not know — and then we’ll play it by ear from there based on the results and the things that we see in terms of whether or not we consider him and to what degree we consider him.”

The door remains open, but considering how the calf injury has lingered and flared up, caution appears to be the order for Tomlin and the Steelers, which could disintegrate what would have been one of the juiciest game-day storylines of recent NFL seasons.

