Bo Nix is ‘more vocal than people give him credit,’ says fellow Broncos captain

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix has yet to see his first regular-season snap. Wil Lutz has experienced the peaks and valleys that go with a nine-year career that has included postseason trips, soaring game-winning kicks and heartbreaking defeats — all the while becoming the stabilizing force at a position that lacked stability during Sean Payton’s first decade as a head coach.

What Lutz has seen in kicking all but one of his eight seasons with Payton on the sideline, Nix is about to experience. But they share a team, a locker room — and an honor as two of the Broncos’ six team captains chosen by teammates this week.

And Lutz offered a keen observation about the quarterback Friday.

“You know, Bo’s more vocal than people give him credit,” Lutz said.

Asked about this, the veteran kicker elaborated — and in doing so offered yet another parallel between the rookie quarterback and the eventual Hall of Famer who guided Payton’s Saints for all but one of his years on the New Orleans sideline.

“He’s confident when he speaks, which is super important in that position,” Lutz said of Nix.

“I was fortunate to be around Drew (Brees) for five years down in New Orleans, and you kind of feel that confidence that he had with Bo, and I think that’s extremely important at that position.”

As ever, no one is saying that Nix is going to turn out like Brees. Such comparisons aren’t fair to the rookie. But it underscores part of what made Nix the Broncos’ choice in the draft. Because that style of quarterback — both in running the offense and leading it — is proven to work in this scheme.

BO NIX IS ONE OF A COLLECTION OF LEADERS WHO BRING THEIR OWN GIFTS

For some of the Broncos’ team leaders, it’s more about leading by example. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, for example, is in that category, which puts him in the stellar tradition of other Broncos leaders from that position such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and Orange Crush linchpin Louis Wright.

But at other spots, there is a need to be more vocal.

“I think it’s in the positions that are needed, right?” Lutz explained. “Like at linebacker, we have Alex, who is a lot more vocal than others, which is a good thing, I think.”

At that point, Lutz mentioned Nix. But he wasn’t done.

“I think we have the right vocal guys in the right position. Not necessarily captains, either, just the team as a whole,” Lutz said. “I mean, shoot, Baron [Browning] did a great job all offseason, kind of stepping up with that kind of stuff.

“But, yeah, I just think we have the right guys in the right position kind of running that role.”