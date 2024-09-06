Sean Payton: Seattle one of few stadiums where noise is different

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton will take his team to Seattle on Sunday to face the Seahawks.

Regarded as one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, Lumen Field is known for creating a very challenging environment for opposing teams.

While the game might not be as charged as the season opener two years ago when Russell Wilson made his return to Seattle, the fans will still come out ready to go in Week 1.

Payton pointed out after practice on Friday that Seahawks fans make their homefield advantage among the elite in the NFL.

“I think there’s probably four or five venues that are noticeably different and then the other ones maybe not as much. This certainly is one of them,” Payton said.

Essentially, Payton is noting that 27 or 28 teams have a fanbase that all sounds the same. However, in Seattle, they take it to a new level.

With rookie QB Bo Nix set to make his first NFL start, Payton and his staff are focused on making sure he’s comfortable. Regardless of how loud it is.

“The first advantage in the game is when the start is, the snap count. So when that gets dissipated a little bit, neutralized, you have those things that you have to prepare for,” Payton said.

We’ll see if the Broncos go to a silent count with Nix, especially if his fellow offensive players are having trouble hearing him.

Denver fans know that all too well. The first snap of Super Bowl XLVIII went over Peyton Manning’s head when it was the Broncos and Seahawks. Even though that game was in New York, “The 12s” traveled well and former head coach John Fox didn’t have his team ready for the chaos.

It sounds like Payton will have Nix a little better prepared for that element of the game come Sunday.