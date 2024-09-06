Pat Surtain II was the highest-paid NFL cornerback for two days

Denver Broncos superstar Pat Surtain II inked the high-paid contract in NFL history for a cornerback on Wednesday.

That honor lasted exactly two days.

Miami Dolphins stud Jalen Ramsey signed a new deal on Friday worth $24.1 million per year, barely topping Surtain’s $24 million per season. It was clearly a symbolic gesture by the Dolphins and Ramsey, taking the title away from Surtain.

Updated: The highest-paid CBs in the NFL on a per-year basis are now: 🏈Jalen Ramsey: $24.1M

🏈Patrick Surtain: $24M⁰🏈Jaire Alexander: $21M⁰🏈AJ Terrell: $20.25M⁰🏈Denzel Ward: $20.1M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2024

Does any of this really matter to Surtain? Probably not. After all, he’s still getting $77.5 million guaranteed in his new deal, which is generational wealth for him and his family.

But Ramsey, who’s made seven Pro Bowls in his career and was already the highest-paid corner once, wanted to claim the honor back from the Broncos’ young star.

At just 24-years-old, you can bet PS2 could once again be the top dog whenever his next deal comes around, but that’s years and years away at this point.

In three seasons with Denver Surtain has made two Pro Bowls, has seven interceptions and 36 passes defended. He was picked at No. 9 overall by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN named his the top cornerback in the game entering this season, something that seems to be a consensus among players and media alike. For what it’s worth, Ramsey was fifth on the ESPN list.

Now that the contract is done, you can bet PS2 wants to win. He’s never played in a NFL playoff game, or been on a team with a record over .500.

Here’s hoping 2024 is the season that changes at least one of those things, and Surtain won’t care that Ramsey is making $100,000 more a year than him.